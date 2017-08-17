Head soccer coach enters 3rd season in charge

After an impressive post- season run that nearly secured berth in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, MSU Denver’s men’s soccer returns for head coach Jeremy Tittle’s third season in 2017.

The Roadrunners had a successful 2016 regular season. They flirted with top-25 NCAA Division II ranking for the majority of the season

and ended with an overall record of 12-6-2. That record includes an impressive 9-4- 1 mark in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, a conference which is known in Division II for its talent in men’s soccer. From the successful 2016 team, Tittle had to replace eight of his top 12 scorers from 2016 and 15 players overall.

Gone are the likes of Josh Belfrage, who was a first-team National Soccer Coaches Association of America all-South player and the team’s leading scorer in 2016. Same with NSCAA all-South second-team winner Dustin Berg. Same with assists leader Dimitri Ney. Goalkeeper Hayden Rus, defender Tyler Trujillo, second-leading scorer Jeff Gillis and third-leading scorer Arturo Vega are all starters who have moved on.