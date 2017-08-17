Head soccer coach enters 3rd season in charge

After an impressive post- season run that nearly secured berth in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, MSU Denver’s men’s soccer returns for head coach Jeremy Tittle’s third season in 2017.
The Roadrunners had a successful 2016 regular season. They flirted with top-25 NCAA Division II ranking for the majority of the season
and ended with an overall record of 12-6-2. That record includes an impressive 9-4- 1 mark in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, a conference which is known in Division II for its talent in men’s soccer. From the successful 2016 team, Tittle had to replace eight of his top 12 scorers from 2016 and 15 players overall.
Gone are the likes of Josh Belfrage, who was a first-team National Soccer Coaches Association of America all-South player and the team’s leading scorer in 2016. Same with NSCAA all-South second-team winner Dustin Berg. Same with assists leader Dimitri Ney. Goalkeeper Hayden Rus, defender Tyler Trujillo, second-leading scorer Jeff Gillis and third-leading scorer Arturo Vega are all starters who have moved on.
But there still are some holdovers from that successful 2016 squad. D’Angelo Escobar, who exploded onto the MSU Denver soccer scene as a freshman in 2016, returns and will likely find himself in a regular starting role. He finished the 2016 season having appeared in 19 games, but only three of those were starts. In those limited minutes he scored two goals and added two assists, numbers that are likely to rise this season.
Yannick Schad, Luan Silva and Justin Glivar all return after being close to regular starters in 2016. Schad started 15 out of the 16 games he played in 2016, usually at the defensive midfielder position. Silva and Glivar each finished the season with one assist, but Glivar played far more minutes than Silva. Look for both to compete for starting roles this season.
After these players, it’s difficult to see which direction Tittle may go as far as starters. He’s brought in 14 new players for the 2017 season – six true freshmen, two transfer redshirt- freshmen, one sophomore transfer and five junior transfers.
He’ll need contributions from a few of these new guys if he’s to replicate 2016’s success. It will be difficult, as the RMAC has two teams ranked in the NSCAA preseason coaches poll: Colorado School of Mines and Regis, two teams the Runners were able to best at least once each last season.