White Feminism Is Not Why We March

Community members and students gathered Saturday, Jan 21 at the Institute for Women’s Studies and Services office to participate in the Women’s March on Denver.

“Those of us that are going [to the march] from Women’s Studies are trying to be really intentional,” said Andy Putman, assistant to the director of IWSS. “It’s not only just women who are being marginalized and oppressed by Trump and the republican party, but there are all these other identities like being undocumented, being LGBTQ, being muslim,” said Putman.

The IWSS provides services like community support, access to resources such as food, guidance for scholarships, other educational needs, and spaces to process and heal.Putnam also coordinated the Organizing for Inauguration Protest event held Jan 19 in the IWSS office, with Jazmin Vega, scholarship tutor and legal resources coordinator. Her intention in organizing this march is, “To help create space for people who are not often included in the popular narrative of White feminism. This looks like demanding space at the march for Black and Brown trans, and undocumented people,” said Vega.

“I feel that when people of all intersections come together, that we are making a greater impact,” said Angelica Prisciliano, MSU Denver student.

The Denver Police Department estimated 100,000 protesters at Civic Center Park. Among the crowd, Vega noticed, “That a lot of Black, Brown and Indigenous people stuck together during the march and we had people volunteer to hold our banner because they felt that their identity and their experiences were being represented by that. In the larger crowd I know that there was no space for myself or people like us so we had to create it,” said Vega.

Kenny Henderson, age 39, participated in the march with his wife. “As a black man living in America, I am deeply concerned especially with this past election that has made it ever so clear for those who have ever doubted that racism no longer existed,” he said.

“This was just proof positive that not only has it never gone away but America has shown its true colors. It’s just nice to know that among a mass of people who are doing the same as I do and is willing to fight back.”