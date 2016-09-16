Top 5 – Punk Your Eyes Out – “Where I was When……”

This is the first of many cracked out “Top 5” lists. So set aside the shackles and prepare yourself for a voyage of my struggles to be cool.

– Where I was When I First Heard –

#5 7 Seconds – Good To Go



Formed in Reno, NV (my hometown) in 1979

Basically, I am ashamed of this one. Really, I should be kicked in the nuts and set set on fire for not listening to them prior to my start in radio. The year was 1999 I had started radio at the perfect moment, the week of Thanksgiving. The week where every full staff member wants to take vacation. Perfect, I was an unpaid intern for three days. Day four, I was thrown on the overnight shift (Midnight to 6am) and told to press buttons.

M.D. (Music Director) – “You push these buttons, do not invite anyone to the studio, no drinking, and whatever you do, DO NOT GO OFF THE PLAYLIST” Me – “Pppppff no problem”

2am: I found the studio’s porn and whiskey stash.

3am: I found a drawer full of CDs. The only way I could listen to them was through cue on the m

ain board in the studio. The only problem was the whole city of Reno heard the entirety of my explorations of unknown artist (to me) 7 Seconds. In a 24 hour town there are always people listening to radio, even back then.

3:37am: I was Hotlined (hotline is a red flash in the studio from an internal employee) by my MD. I was chewed out, but luckily my MD was friends of 7 Seconds.

I remember holding my hand over my mouth to hide the whiskey breath as I spoke to my boss t

hrough the studio mic.

6:30 am: I had soup for breakfast.

I continue to do stupid things. My life is unknown social awkward experiment, that will in some degrees, will always be under construction. This is not an excuse for the late discovery of 7 Seconds, but more of a process of the way the world works around me.