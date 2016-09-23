Top 5 – Punk Your Eyes Out – “Where I was When……” #4

“Where I was When I First Heard”

#4 The Clash – Combat Rock

Released June, 11 1982

Hits: Rock the Casbah, Should I Stay or Should I Go

I was in the sixth grade when I first heard Straight to Hell, a track on Combat Rock from The Clash. If you are not familiar with this track it was sampled by M.I.A.’s Paper Planes.

At the time I had a best friend, his name was Kenneth, but he wanted everyone to call him Charlie. I lived in the middle of the desert where I could ride my bike anywhere and hear my father’s whistle miles away. If he had to whistle more than three times, I went to bed without dinner. Although, little did he know, I would ignore his whistle on Friday nights and sleep over at Charlie’s house. Charlie’s family was divorced, his father left one night, and never came back for his belongings. Things he left – we inherited – a fifth wheeled camper trailer (we turned into our club house), a stack of porn (that we kept in the camper), and a box full of cassette tapes. We would drink Pepsi and listen music every Friday night. The Clash became my favorite band in sixth grade, them, and Shannon Tweed 1982 Playboy’s Playmate of the year.

The day the cassette tape broke I was heartbroken. It was like being forced to watch all 25 episodes of The Chevy Chase show on repeat while listening to a pig being slaughtered. That was the moment I realized, I could cry, as my eyes filled with water. I had no idea that they were on sale at a Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart? What is that? I was a 12-year-old boy who lived in the Reno Desert, I barely knew what an Arbys was.

What the hell is a Wal-mart?

The incident happened on top of a hen house as Charlie and myself rolled full heavily pressurized cans of Pepsi off the roof. We laughed as the Pepsi cans exploded on the ground. Charlie’s father built that hen house, but refused to buy hens for it. However Charlie’s father loved turtles and the Houston Astros, so he bought three desert turtles to put in the hen house. Unfortunately, desert coyotes ransacked the hen house and Jose Cruz along with Nolan Ryan (names of Astros players) went missing, presumptively they became dinner. Anyways, I had a ghetto blaster that my mother bought me from Sears, my family bought their first weed wacker, when I got my very own ghetto blaster. Well, Charlie was laughing so hard from the explosion he fell off the hen house and that little turd grabbed my Sears ghetto blaster on his way down. It think he was trying to catch himself from the fall. I sat on the top of the hen house for a good minute before I said anything……I did not want to see a broken ghetto blaster. As I walked over Charlie laid on his back, the blaster on his stomach, a thumbs up, and a smile from Charlie. He and the blaster were okay!

Phew.

Then the cassette ejects on its own, The Clash tape freaks out, and the insides spit out all over. The crime scene was so bad, even a pencil could not help us, The Clash was gone. We buried it that night right next to the unknown G.I. Joe solider. It was almost the best summer.

RIP – The Clash – Combat Rock (cassette tape) 1982 – 1987