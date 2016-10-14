Top 5 – Punk Your Eyes Out – “Where I was When……” #2

#2 NOFX! – White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean

Back in the day – way back in the day. I was 18 years old and needed a job. I had no idea where to go, where to look. All I knew was that, I could not work at Arbys. So, I went to the State of Nevada Employment Center to find a summer job. Reno was not a friendly employment town.

Clerk – What can I help you with?

Me – I need a summer…..I would like a summer job.

Clerk – What is your employment background?

Me – I am new to the job world.

Clerk – There is a ranch that needs help, about 15 minutes outta town.

Me – Ok, collecting eggs, milking a cow……sure I want an interview.

I was determine to play with pigs and sheep all summer long. I drove out into the middle of the desert, there was no signs of a farming ranch anywhere. Although there was a bizarre circus like atmosphere ahead. A building with lights strung around, a high 7-foot chain link fence, and a billboard offering the best deals in town for a “good time”. This was no farming ranch! It was whore house, a bunny farm, a brothel, I wanted this job more than ever now! Hiding my smile pressed the button on the gate. buzzzz. I was trying not to stare to closely at the two ladies laying topless on the lawn. I entered the gate and walked into the door, a German madam (who later taught me foul things to say in German) greeted me. There was a row full of hate naked ladies smiling, showing some leg, while adjusting themselves.

G Madam – Welcome who would you like to pick?

Me – I’m here about a job

I have never seen so many women in one room go from happy to disappointed in a blink of an eye before.

My main job was to listen to negotiations between Trick (the dude) Prostitute (the lady). Then the lady would pay me. Then I would turn around and give her back half. I would also take out a daily rent fee, doctor bills, and any outstanding bar tabs.

Example: $100 BJ

Half – $50

Doctor Visit – $13

Daily Rent – $33

Lady Profit – $4 (usually most ladies would make this much at the beginning of their shift)

NOFX – It will come

I was prepared to work here for the rest of my life. I thought there I was, king of the world. There was so many flavors in this house, at times the tips were great, other times “Crunch” the bartender broke up fights. He was the size of Kimbo Slice and he loved Radiohead. He would only play Radiohead at night. This made the Ladies of the Night upset, sleepy and forced to used coke. One of these ladies would show me how to play cards. We hung out in the office almost every night. One night a Trick plugged up her toilet and she was forced to move all of her things into the office. She had more CDs than clothes, shocker! Take a lookie at what she had.

A Perfect Circle

Tool

INXS

NOFX…..hmmmm theses guys look like fun.

I threw it into my CD player and fell in love. I was fired for listening to music while I was supposed to be listening to there things. I tried to negotiate for my job back, but then I realized I wanted more in life.