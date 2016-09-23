Toby’s Pet Parade raises funds for displaced animals

A little girl in a pink dress stumbles around a border collie, pulling a blue tutu over its head, until it rests on its neck like a big sparkly collar. The girl’s mother bends down to help, completing the outfit with a kitty-ear headband, a skirt, and a paper sign that reads, “Best big sister ever”- the word “ever” underlined three times.
Sept. 17, the first annual “Toby’s Pet Parade” was held in Golden, as a fundraising event for Foothills Animal Shelter.
“There aren’t many events that you can bring your dog to that we can enjoy too, and the fee goes to a good cause,” said Emily Baumgard, who dressed her Boston terrier, Guinness, in a homemade costume as a bunch of grapes.
“Boston terriers have really bad gas problems, so when we first got him we fed him blueberries, and grapes and things that would help,” said Baumgard.
As Guinness walked toward the parade, some of the purple balloons taped to his costume popped, but he continued strutting his stuff.
The parade was lined with tents advertising local dog products, educational efforts regarding dog safety, a photobooth, and one booth that said “free dog massage.”
In the photograph section, a man named Bryant Garten, who works at Foothills Animal Shelter was sketching vibrant and playful caricatures of happy costumed pets and their parents.
“It’s just a great organization to work with. Last week we did 681 adoptions, and 180 return to owners,” said Garten. The parade had three categories: Look-a-like, doggie
diva and most original. To initiate the festivities, Toby, the mascot of the shelter, sat passanger seat in a small white vintage car, dressed up in a mayor’s costume.
Toby is a 10-year-old Australian shepherd who was rehabilitated at the shelter into the calm and happy dog he is today. He was found malnourished and abused in the streets of Westminster. Toby is the perfect mascot for the shelter because he represents the kind of transformation homeless pets can make with the right care.
Like the spirit of the shelter it celebrated the joys of healthy happy pets.