Toby’s Pet Parade raises funds for displaced animals

A little girl in a pink dress stumbles around a border collie, pulling a blue tutu over its head, until it rests on its neck like a big sparkly collar. The girl’s mother bends down to help, completing the outfit with a kitty-ear headband, a skirt, and a paper sign that reads, “Best big sister ever”- the word “ever” underlined three times.

Sept. 17, the first annual “Toby’s Pet Parade” was held in Golden, as a fundraising event for Foothills Animal Shelter.

“There aren’t many events that you can bring your dog to that we can enjoy too, and the fee goes to a good cause,” said Emily Baumgard, who dressed her Boston terrier, Guinness, in a homemade costume as a bunch of grapes.

“Boston terriers have really bad gas problems, so when we first got him we fed him blueberries, and grapes and things that would help,” said Baumgard.