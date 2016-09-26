Studio 313B and DIME Sessions Presents Muzikman ft. Molly: Forever by Dénouement

Jeffrey Powe aka. Muzikman’s track Forever exposes a sincere sense of humility with intoxicating vocals wrapped around deeply emotional beats. Indicative of a youthful cry for love lost and the desire to repair said love, he seems to have gripped his listeners. For me, it was the strings and deeply intense bassline that is the most compelling distraction for my attentions. Of course, I am being somewhat sentimental in the hopes that the result of this release proved mended hearts. Powe can be found drumming at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, MI and the director of Wayne State University’ s Gospel Chorale.

I urge you to check out the rest of the releases on DIME Sessions: Volume 2. These students are incredibly talented and gifted beyond their years.

It has been an honor for me to spearhead this project at Met Radio on behalf of DIME and MSU Denver. My love for Detroit has always been deep and continues to grow. The addition of getting to know these students validates the experience and inspires me to take it to the highest level possible. Thank you for your support of Studio 313B DIME Sessions.

“The songs on DIME Sessions: Volume 2,: each written, performed and produced by DIME students and staff, are an eclectic mix of alternative rock, folk, R&B. and hip hop. The annual student compilation album showcases the high-level musicianship and professionalism of DIME’s students.”

Stay tuned for more DIME Sessions hosted by DJ Dénouement on Met Radio.

Dénouement