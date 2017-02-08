Auraria students walk out over DeVos confirmation

“Out of the Tivoli and into the streets.”

This was one of the chants that rang throughout the Tivoli Student Union, Tuesday afternoon as roughly two dozen Auraria Campus students participated in a student walk out following Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as the 11th U.S. secretary of education.

In an effort to build a community of students who believe that everyone should have access to education, challenge privatization, and oppose actions of the current United States government, Coby Wiksellar a senior at UCD and member of Casa Mayan, explains why the group was there.