Royval rolls in SCL 53, wins in 34 seconds

Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval earned his fourth professional win in just 34 seconds at SCL 53, making quick work of his opponent, Angel Hernandez.

Both fighters came out quick displaying excellent footwork and head movement. In the opening exchange, Royval threw a head kick and was met with a leg kick by Hernandez sweeping him to the ground.

Hernandez saw what he thought was an opening and immediately jumped into the guard of Royval, but there’s a reason Royval is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt. Royval secured a triangle choke leaving Hernandez with two options; either succumb to defeat or go to sleep, Hernandez chose the former.

“That’s my move. I feel like I could catch anyone at least once with it. As soon as I figure-foured my legs I knew I had it.” Royval said.

All of Royval’s professional wins have been first round finishes proving he is a fan favorite and a fighter to look out for.

Editor’s note: Prior to Saturday’s bout, we profiled Royval. You can read that by feature clicking here.