Roadrunners upset No. 20 Fort Lewis

The MSU Denver men’s basketball team dominated the No. 20 Fort Lewis Skyhawks 80-65 and improved their overall record to 10-4 in a stunning upset on Jan. 6.

The Roadrunners are now 6-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The loss dropped the formerly conference leading Skyhawks to 7-2 in the RMAC and to 12-3 overall. MSU Denver began the game shooting efficiently as a team from three point and made five of their 15 shots in the first half. Junior guards Cameron Williams and Sunday Dech led the way in the first half and scored 10 points each, which kept the tempo at a fast pace and disrupted the Skyhawks’ offense.

The Roadrunners finished the half leading only by three. Senior guard Joshua Blaylock would not end the first half silent for the Skyhawks and he also finished with 10 points. The Roadrunners looked like a cohesive unit and out-rebounded the Skyhawks 21-14 and scored two more points from turnovers than the Skyhawks.

The Roadrunners continued their dominant play in the second half and led by double digits throughout the game. Williams high-scoring 28 point performance while shooting 55 percent from the field fueled the team. Dech was also a huge factor in the Roadrunners success and scored 18 points. MSU Denver was also impressive on the boards and out-rebounded the Skyhawks by 18. The Roadrunners are known for their intense defensive pressure which was an important part in their win as they scored 23 points off the Skyhawks, while the Skyhawks had only 11.

Senior guard Joshua Blaylock did most of the heavy lifting for the Skyhawks and scored 21 points, but it was not enough to decrease the lead MSU Denver put on them early in the second half. The Roadrunners are currently on a two-game win streak and will host Adams State Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in hopes to extend their win streak to three.