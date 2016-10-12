Roadrunners Trample Buffs in BMHC Debut

The Roadrunners came into Boulder on a mission– to avenge that tune-up loss they suffered to the hands of the Colorado Jr. Eagles, and to start off with a victory in the newly formed Big Mountain Hockey Conference (BMHC) as the Roadrunners ran away with the victory over the Buffs with a final score of 6-3.

One of the main players who really stuck out in tonight’s game was MSU Denver forward, Bobby Valdez, as he recorded two goals in the victory. Kevin Behrens also had a gigantic game for the Roadrunners logging in a goal and an assist in the victory over the Buffs.

After falling behind a goal after the first period, the Roadrunners took the game into their own control and ran away with it, by converting with 4 unanswered goals in the second period, and then closing it out with the final 2 goals in the third period to give the Roadrunners their first victory in the BMHC.

Be sure to attend tomorrow night’s game at the Ice Center at the Promenade at 6pm, as the Roadrunners will look to get another victory over the Buffaloes. Game is free for MSU Denver students, $5 for other school students, $7 for adults, and $3 for children under the age of twelve years old.