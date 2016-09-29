Regency

Punk Your Eyes Out – Playlist for Week 5

By Albert Underwood on September 29, 2016

Scream it Loud and Play it Fast!

The Clash       Career Opportunities                       Story of the Clash, Vol. 1

The Clash       Tommy Gun               Story of the Clash, Vol. 1 Disc 2

The Clash       I Fought the Law                   Story of the Clash, Vol. 1 Disc 1

Microwave     Vomit              Much Love

Thursday       Cross Out the Eyes                Full Collapse              Rock

Taking Back Sunday Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team)                     Notes From The Past

At the Drive-In          One Armed Scissor                Relationship of Command    3          Alternative

Awolnation     Burn It Down             Megalithic Symphony (Advance)    6          Electronic

Brand New     Sic Transit Gloria … Glory Fades                   Deja Entendu                        Alternative

Butthole Surfers        Who Was in My Room Last Night?              Independent Worm Saloon

CKY     Flesh into Gear                      Infiltrate.Destroy.Rebuild

Descendents  Coffee Mug                PunkORama Volume 2

The Avalanches         Frankie Sinatra                      Wildflower

Dramarama   Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)              18 Big Ones: The Best Of Dramarama

Far      Mother Mary             Water & Solutions

Bombshell Rocks       Warpath                     From Here and On

AFI      Totalimmortal                        A History Of AFI

New Politics   Just Like Me               A Bad Girl In Harlem

 

