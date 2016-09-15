Regency

Punk Your Eye Out – Playlist 3

By Albert Underwood on September 15, 2016

Playlist 3 "No Karate in the Car"

  Mad Caddies Villains Just One More
  Mad Caddies Road Rash Musical Monkey
  Mad Caddies Leavin Just One More
  The Dead Milkmen Punk Rock Girl Beelzebubba
  Dropkick Murphys Gonna Be a Blackout Tonight Blackout
  The Kinks You Really Got Me Kinks
  US Bombs Roll Around Covert Action
  Bad Religion Generator self titled
  Lagwagon Bombs Away Hoss
  The Suicide Machines I Never Promised You a Rose Garden The Suicide Machines
  The Suicide Machines New Girl Destruction by Definition
6 Degrees of Punk Run the Jewels Blockbuster Night Part 1 RTJ2
  Less than Jake History of a Boring Town Hello Rockview
  Reggie & the Full Effect Happy V-day Under the Tray
  Tiger Army Ghostfire Tiger Army III: Ghost Tigers Rise
  The Joykiller Hate Static
  No Use for a Name Justified Black Eye Leche Con Carne
  New Bomb Turks Defiled Beruhren Meiner Affe
  The Go Set Davey The Hungry Mile

