Punk Your Eye Out – Playlist 3

|ARTIST
|SONG TITLE
|ALBUM
|Mad Caddies
|Villains
|Just One More
|Mad Caddies
|Road Rash
|Musical Monkey
|Mad Caddies
|Leavin
|Just One More
|The Dead Milkmen
|Punk Rock Girl
|Beelzebubba
|Dropkick Murphys
|Gonna Be a Blackout Tonight
|Blackout
|The Kinks
|You Really Got Me
|Kinks
|US Bombs
|Roll Around
|Covert Action
|Bad Religion
|Generator
|self titled
|Lagwagon
|Bombs Away
|Hoss
|The Suicide Machines
|I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
|The Suicide Machines
|The Suicide Machines
|New Girl
|Destruction by Definition
|6 Degrees of Punk
|Run the Jewels
|Blockbuster Night Part 1
|RTJ2
|Less than Jake
|History of a Boring Town
|Hello Rockview
|Reggie & the Full Effect
|Happy V-day
|Under the Tray
|Tiger Army
|Ghostfire
|Tiger Army III: Ghost Tigers Rise
|The Joykiller
|Hate
|Static
|No Use for a Name
|Justified Black Eye
|Leche Con Carne
|New Bomb Turks
|Defiled
|Beruhren Meiner Affe
|The Go Set
|Davey
|The Hungry Mile