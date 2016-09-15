Punk Your Eye Out – Playlist 3

ARTIST SONG TITLE ALBUM

Mad Caddies Villains Just One More

Mad Caddies Road Rash Musical Monkey

Mad Caddies Leavin Just One More

The Dead Milkmen Punk Rock Girl Beelzebubba

Dropkick Murphys Gonna Be a Blackout Tonight Blackout

The Kinks You Really Got Me Kinks

US Bombs Roll Around Covert Action

Bad Religion Generator self titled

Lagwagon Bombs Away Hoss

The Suicide Machines I Never Promised You a Rose Garden The Suicide Machines

The Suicide Machines New Girl Destruction by Definition

6 Degrees of Punk Run the Jewels Blockbuster Night Part 1 RTJ2

Less than Jake History of a Boring Town Hello Rockview

Reggie & the Full Effect Happy V-day Under the Tray

Tiger Army Ghostfire Tiger Army III: Ghost Tigers Rise

The Joykiller Hate Static

No Use for a Name Justified Black Eye Leche Con Carne

New Bomb Turks Defiled Beruhren Meiner Affe