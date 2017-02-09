Outlaw DJ, promoter and producer Eddy Van Raven

Eddy Van Raven is a legendary outlaw DJ, promoter and producer from the East Coast dance music scene. Born in Long Island NY just 15 minutes from Manhattan NY, Eddy cut his teeth on the underground of the New York club scene in the early 80’s. ds, Caroline and Dutch East India distro.



Eddy helped developed and shape the youth counter culture music environment by being a integral member of the early American rave scene in 1990’s s an event promoter (one of the first rave promoters in the US) organizing many early American outlaw events and lead promoter for the seminal NY club caffeine , DJ and partner of the notorious guerrilla marketing team Joint Ventures (Storm Rave’s official production/promotion team and America’s first fully fledged rave promotion company). Having dj’ed for over 25 years Eddy has taken his craft to dance floors throughout all the major cities in America and Europe. Lately, his after hours series has been met with critical acclaim. He also spent may years working at America’s top indie labels such as WaxTrax!, TVT, Warp Records, Caroline and Dutch East India distro.

Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a die hard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.