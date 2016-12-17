Mines hands Roadrunners first conference loss

The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers handed MSU Denver’s men’s basketball team their first conference loss of the season Dec. 16.

The Roadrunners struggled in the first half and shot a sluggish 36 percent from the field. They trailed the Orediggers by double digits for the majority of the first half and turned the ball over 12 times, which lead to 17 points for Mines. The Orediggers had five turnovers in the half. Guards Enrique Cortes and Peter Moller kept pressure on the Orediggers and were the aggressors for the Runners for the majority of the game.

It was a battle for the boards in the first half between both teams, and the half ended with Mines only out-rebounding MSU Denver by two. Mines was red-hot from 3-point range in the first half and shot 33 percent, which forced the Runners to play a 2-3 matchup zone to slow them down. During three separate stretches in the game, Mines went on 6-0 runs that stretched their lead to double digits in the opening 10 minutes.

MSU Denver continued to struggle defending the three and grabbing rebounds in the second half. Even though the Runners played tough defense and forced Mines into turnovers, it was not enough to decrease Mines’ lead to single digits. The Orediggers were in a groove throughout the game and put it away early with their stellar 3-point shooting and tenacious effort crashing the boards.

With the loss, MSU Denver falls to 8-3 and has its six-game win streak halted. The Runners hope to redeem themselves Dec. 17 against Colorado Christian University at the Auraria Event Center.