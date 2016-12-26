Metrosphere’s 2016 favorite music

2016 was an amazing year for music despite losing some of the worlds greatest music icons. Check out some of our favorite albums and songs of the year.

The Knowles sister were the bomb this year. Lemonade was obviously breathtaking but A Seat at the Table was a breath of fresh air. Solange’s lyrics, visuals and melodies were effortless and thought provoking. Can we call it a tie?

Cheyenne DeChristopher: Sia – The Greatest



Glenn Carl Payne: My favorite song of 2016 is a song that arrived towards the end of the year. On SNL the group named “A Tribe Called Quest” debuted their newest song “We the People.” The group is known for pioneering of alternative hip-hop and their latest single brings me back to an era when rappers called about what was going on in their lives instead of glamorizing crime and drug use. “We the People” is a song that about intolerance and fear we are facing in the world today.

Gabriel Gutierrez: My favorite album of the year is Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman. She teamed up with Max Martin for her hit songs like “Into You”‘, and her title song “Dangerous Woman” while adding an EDM and R&B vibe. Joanne is a close second by Lady GaGa topping Billboards charts and giving her audience a new sound mixing country roots, and a more personal approach in her music. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta aka (Lady Gaga) says this is her most personal album to date. Looking forward to more inspiring, and loving pop music.



Teresa Diaz Soriano: So many of my favorite artists dropped some hot stuff this year and it was hard to narrow it down. Some honorable mentions include Anohni’s “Hopelessness,” The Avalanches long-awaited “Wildflowers,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” and Angel Olsen’s “My Woman.” My top three albums of the year are:

Esperanza Spalding’s “Emily’s D+Evolution.” I heard of Spalding’s amazing multi-instrumental talent a few years back and I have been hooked on her soulful voice since. “Emily’s D+Evolution” ends Spalding’s two years (too long) silence and the product is empowering. I can listen to Spalding croon all day long.



Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” was a surprise to say the least. I like Donald Glover’s acting and up until this point I liked some singles but he wasn’t on my radar till this record. Every time I listen to this album I’m taking some kind of dystopian gospel-funk journey, to where I do not know.



Ty Segall is at it again with “Emotional Mugger.” This album is raw, messy, and a little scary. Its sleazy, but in a good way, even if the album makes you want to bum a cigarette and rage in a slummy part of town. Check out the albums hilarious promotional video below:

