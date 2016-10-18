Why Do Leaves Change Colors?

Cooler nights and shorter days help welcome in the fall season. But the true stars of the season are the trees. Showing off their shades of gold, orange, and red.

Mother nature puts on a show during October here along the Colorado Front Range, but what causes the trees to change?

You might think it’s due to weather, but it’s actually more about the angle and intensity of the sun. As nights grow longer and days grow shorter a chemical reaction happens inside of each leaf. The trees are able to sense the less intense sunlight.

However, the weather does impact how vibrant the colors will be.

According to the USDA Forest Service, warm and sunny fall days with cold, but not freezing, nights help to put on the greatest shows. The growing season’s weather also plays a big roll. Usually, warm and wet spring and summers with bright and sunny fall days give us the best autumn colors.

For the Met Report – Student Meteorologist Josh Cozart.