J. Garcia of House Gallery Detroit and Motor City Wine Featured on DFMD

Deep Frequenciez Mixdown welcomes J. Garcia (House Gallery, Motor City Wine) to studio 313 B on Met Radio. A native of Motown Garcia was introduced to all genres at a young age, by the 1984 he was completely submerged in B-boy culture, eventually finding his way to the underground dance scene of Detroit.

Garcia had been dj’ing hip-hop at house parties since the early 90’s and started working on production in 1996. He found Techno and House music in 1998, his focus quickly shifted from his slowly dying relationship with Hip Hop to dance music.

Garcia’s track selection spans the majority of sub genres under the house and techno umbrella, though he has a fondness for the deeper side of things. In the early 2000’s Garcia held residencies at Pontiac’s Tonic Nightclub and smaller bars in the suburbs.2006-2009 had a residency at (Proof) and since has held residencies along with his House Gallery partners at Oslo, Gracie’s Underground, Mars Bar, Grasshopper Underground. You can catch Garcia monthly alongside Adam Francesconi and Jay Ramsey for their monthly House Gallery party at Motor City Wine in Detroit Michigan.

DFMD is curated by DJ Dénouement aka Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.