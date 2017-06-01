A fresh portrayal on a classic show

The Equinox Theatre has made a name for itself by producing cult shows that might not have the largest fan base but certainly brings in crowds. Keeping with that theme their latest production Rocky Horror Picture Show is the definition of cult classic.

Although the staged version of this beloved 1975 musical-comedy might be a little different than what fans have seen on the big screen it still keeps true to the musicals roots of love and acceptance.

Rocky Horror Picture Show is now playing at The Bug Theatre through July 1 with two special midnight performances on June 10 and 24. Featuring John White as Frank N Furter, Mike Moran as Brad and Holly Dalton as Janet. Directed and Choreographed by Colin Roybal.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Now playing through July 1

Fri and Sat at 7:30 PM

Two Midnight Audience Participation Shows

June 10 and 24

$20 in advance/$25 at the door

$17 for groups of 6 or more in advance only

www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com