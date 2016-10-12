First Friday at the CVA

First Friday happens every month in the Santa Fe Arts District just a few blocks from campus. Check out these photos from Brandon N. Sanchez at the Center for the Visual Arts. The CVA is MSU Denver’s off campus art gallery.
Kerry Booth, 42, of Lighthouse Writers Workshop explains the Poetree, to those interested in sharing their creativity at The Center for Visual Art during Creative Impulse night for FIrst Friday Oct. 7, 2016 on Santa Fe Dr. in Denver, CO. Photo by Brandon N. Sanchez • bsanch36@msudenver.edu
Artists and moms Leanne Schmidt, left, and Marlene Strang, right. Perform their original satirical dance theater work, Cluster Feed. They present an absurd commentary on the madness of motherhood at the Center for Visual Art on Santa Fe Drive in Denver, CO on Oct. 7, 2016. Photo by Brandon N. Sanchez • bsanch36@msudenver.edu
Artistic director and choreographer Leanne Schmidt sparys her hair as part of hr Cluster Feed performance at the Center for Visual Art on Santa Fe Dr. in Denver, CO on Oct. 7, 2016. Photo by Brandon N. Sanchez • bsanch36@msudenver.edu
The Poetree, lets people write about what stimulates your creativity and help them grow a tree alive with words. At the Center for Visual Art in Denver, CO on Oct. 7, 2016. Photo by Brandon N. Sanchez • bsanch36@msudenver.edu
Members of the audience look for pharses to say to the arists while others look on at The Center for Visual Art during Creative Impulse night for FIrst Friday Oct. 7, 2016 on Santa Fe Dr. in Denver, CO. Photo by Brandon N. Sanchez • bsanch36@msudenver.edu