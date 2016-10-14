DIY venue brings hope to the music community

Seventh Circle Music Collective is a DIY music venue hidden in plain view along 7th Street off of Federal Blvd. The once auto-repair shop looks ordinary in the daylight but on any given night of the week it transforms into one of Denver’s most influential underground music venues.

Before becoming Seventh Circle, the venue was known as Blast-O-Mat, playing mostly hardcore genres such as crust punk and black metal. When the previous owners decided to step down in July 2012, Aaron Saye, with the assistance of eager volunteers, took up the reins and created Seventh Circle. “The only real changes we made when it became Seventh Circle were to open the place up to all genres instead of focusing on a select few,” Saye said. Saye mission was to evolve from the underground scene and get more people involved.

Seventh Circle hosts about 20-25 shows a month that include any and all genres depending on the night. “I try to put together shows where all the bands will musically flow well together, and be enjoyed by the bulk of the audience, yet aren’t all exactly the same sound/musical style, Saye said.

They host mostly local bands but also work with touring bands, and have no set door fee. “We encourage donations at every show, and when there are touring bands who need gas money to stay on the road, the majority of the donations from that night go to them.” Saye said, “Our portion of the income from those shows (as well as the full donation amount when there aren’t touring bands to pay) equal enough to keep the venue operating at breakeven and staying open.”

The venue is open to all ages, however, it is especially important for the young generations who are just getting started. It gives them a place where they can perform and grow as artists. “We serve as a location for people to learn the basics of how the music industry works, and we’ve had multiple students who are in music business programs at colleges utilize volunteering at 7th Circle as their chosen internship for college credit.” Saye said, “They learn how to operate a venue in any capacity they’re interested in, and they get college credit for helping us keep running smoothly. It’s such a cool situation.”

For many the music community becomes like a family, especially in the local and underground scenes. In order for it to grow and change, new bands need to be given the opportunity for exposure and improvement. Longtime patron, Adan Golder said, “If the kids didn’t have a place to start what would happen? We can’t progress if no one is doing anything different.”

In addition to keeping Seventh Circle going, Saye also helps friends and local bands by running sound for their shows, helping them get spots at larger venues and attending as many shows as possible. He also takes bands on tour to help them learn the ropes if they have never toured before. He is a mentor to many and works tirelessly to contribute positively to the music community.

“I try to operate as best I can as a positive and sober influence and pillar of strength for younger people in the music community.” he said. He is a beacon helping people cope with the harsh reality of the music business.

As for the future of Seventh Circle Saye said, “I’d like to see the shows continue to happen as frequently as they do, I’d like to see the bands keep getting even better and keep seeing increasing levels of success, and above all, I hope we all keep doing all these things we love doing for as long as we possibly can. I hope the venue stays exactly the same as it is right now, and continues to be a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy music.”

For information on booking shows or volunteering at Seventh Circle Music Collective contact them via email at SCMCdenver@gmail.com.