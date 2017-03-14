Denver Health Doula Program: Bringing bliss to birth

I partake in the nesting and the apprehension, though I am not the mother bearing ripened fruit… I am merely a shadow, a backdrop, a soft hand appreciating the curvature of her rosy flesh… I am a welcoming sigh as the stirring slips into something more, something poetic and sure… Laboring is an art form… you see other worlds through movement and rhythm. You witness biology in its truest form, in its raw and unshakable glory. My face is damp with consistency when she looks to me. I worship her transitory phase – she blooms, but not without struggle – she looks to me, I help her find her rhythm – she looks to me, I reassure, I smile, I whisper in low tones- she senses, she embraces, she lunges, moans, weeps, dances – deep guttural laughter, belly like a drum – she purges, she sways, she shakes with trepidation – she looks to me, I find her, she pulls herself from the darkness, crowning, burning, crimson rings, and animalistic strength, power beyond measure – she looks to me, she finds herself – a wriggling, wet newcomer at her lap, at her breast, in her arms – she looks to me, I look to her. Oh, sister, oh, woman… oh, sweet powerful conduit.

Childbirth is undoubtedly a major life event for everyone, no question. In the media, and in many social circles, pregnancy is often portrayed as a transformative time of celebration, excitement and mystery. But oftentimes, the very mystery, specifically the darker aspects, can weigh much more heavily on some than others, inducing feelings of fear, uncertainty, and even dread.

If you’re not in the health care field, and even if you are, you may be unaware that in the U.S., black women are about four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women; and a New York City health report cited by Women’s eNews in 2015 states the likelihood was as high as 12 times in New York from 2006-2010. Awareness of these numbers has inspired many experts across the spectrum, including doulas, to strategize and affect major social change in maternity care.

You may have heard the word “doula” in your social circle at some point, maybe in passing or maybe your granola-and-yoga-obsessed cousin had a doula at her birth in Boulder. Many mistakenly believe a doula and a midwife are essentially the same and are interchangeable titles for the same job. Actually, unlike a midwife, a labor/birth doula does not offer medical services, but instead offers emotional, physical and informational support throughout pregnancy, labor, birth and early postpartum.

According to numerous sources, including a 2011 article published on PubMed Continuous support for women during childbirth, we find that, statistically speaking, if you have continuous doula support throughout labor, you and your baby are more likely to have better outcomes. When the outcomes of labors of those who do not receive continuous doula support are compared with those who do, we see that doula-supported labors are faster, easier and have fewer complications. Supported people also experience fewer interventions, decreased risk of cesarean section, higher APGAR scores (measurement of baby’s condition after birth), and a higher initiation of breastfeeding – by a lot, actually.

With the avoidance of unneeded and costly interventions, doulas can therefore be considered cost-effective for both families and their health insurance providers. A recent study published in Birth: Issues in Perinatal Care, a journal by and for maternal and infant health professionals, suggests around $1,000 per birth could be saved on average thanks to the presence of doulas. Positive outcomes have proved that we can combat persistent race-based disparities in maternal and infant health by providing pregnant people with access to information and continuous support. Data has consistently shown that empowered people are more likely to take charge of their own health care needs, while consequently reducing health care costs even beyond pregnancy and birth.

As a teen mother, I had a (volunteer) doula at my daughter’s birth nearly 10 years ago, back when it was still a foreign concept in popular American culture. Having a normal, physiological labor and birth (non-medicated, non-interventional) had been my plan all along and I was especially relieved when I accomplished it in the face of major adversity. However, the overwhelming majority of people experience at least some form of intervention, be it instrumental, pharmacological or surgical, and while access to emergency medicine is essential if the need arises, evidence suggests that most medical interventions during labor and birth are actually unnecessary and, in some instances, even harmful. As stated in First Do No Harm: Interventions During Childbirth, an article published in the Journal of Perinatal Education: Advancing Normal Birth, we find that routine use of intervention, without valid reason, can transform the process from a normal physiological event into a major medical or surgical procedure, which then leads to increased risk of poor outcomes.

Today in the U.S., modern doula care has often been viewed as a service traditionally accessible to white, middle-class women, the very demographic with the already lowest infant and maternal morbidity and mortality rates. Ironically, many doulas, myself included, began the work specifically to help lower rates of poor outcomes in marginalized communities, where this work is undoubtedly needed most. It’s true that white women have better birth outcomes than women of color. And that’s not surprising, given that studies have shown clear evidence that real and perceived racism plays a significant role in birth disparities.

With these stats continuously alarming my mind, I was both relieved and ecstatic to hear about a local, hospital-based doula program taking root just last year. Still in its infancy, but with over 50 births already attended, the Denver Health Doula Program is alive and thriving.

When I asked Skylar VanSteemberg, a volunteer doula at Denver Health, what inspired her to volunteer for the program, she said: “I believe all people deserve to have positive birth experiences. Doulas [at Denver Health] are available to anyone who wants one, no questions asked and no fee required. I am so, so proud to be a part of the Denver Health Doula Program.” VanSteemberg is the co-owner of Luna Doulas. She is also an organizer for the Colorado Doula Project and identifies as a full-spectrum doula. As a queer person, VanSteemberg is particularly interested in serving LGBTQ families. She aims to support all families across the spectrum of reproductive experience.

According to DHDP founder and director, Phoebe Lehr, there are currently 30 doulas on staff. Lehr is employed at Denver Health and is a certified nurse-midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner. Lehr earned her professional degree from the University of California, San Francisco. While living in the Bay Area, she developed the highly successful volunteer doula program at San Francisco General Hospital. She also co-founded The Birth Justice Project, a doula program that provides free doula care and support to birthing people in the San Francisco jail, as well as multiple addiction and recovery centers in the San Francisco community.

According to Lehr, DHDP’s mission is “to provide excellent, compassionate, culturally responsive and meaningful doula support for people and families of all kinds at Denver Health.”

Lehr also shared DHDP’s vision:

1. To mitigate health disparities by providing equitable, accessible, culturally responsive birth support for a diversity of people and families.

2. To decrease the gap between the need for doula support and access to doula support in the birthing community at Denver Health for traditionally marginalized families.

3. To grow a community of social justice-oriented doulas that will act as change agents at Denver Health and the greater community.

What inspired the creation of the Denver Health Doula Program?

Doulas have been used for centuries to complement a birthing person’s health care team. Recently, high-quality evidence has supported this type of emotional and physical nurturing during childbirth as an underutilized yet highly effective way of reducing perinatal comorbidities. At Denver Health, doula use is very low and lots of our patients could really use excellent, culturally appropriate support. I have also observed a striking discord between the diversity of Denver Health’s patient population and the cultural and linguistic homogeneity of birth workers in the Denver metro area. People prefer to be cared for by people who look like them, speak the same language, and are from the same cultural background. I founded the DHDP because I wanted to increase access to doula care for marginalized families, and increase the diversity of birth workers in Colorado.

Can you share more about the basic components of the unique trainings the doulas receive? What do you believe are the most significant topics covered during the meetings?

I wanted to increase awareness about all the various types of families in the birthing community, and give local doulas tools that are useful when working with specific populations. Not all births are the same, and not all birthers have the same needs, so you have to approach each situation individually in order to provide the best support for as many people as possible. Some of our in-services include health disparities in the U.S., supporting survivors of abuse, LGBTQUIA families, families experiencing perinatal loss, addiction and recovery, incarcerated populations, perinatal mood disorders, self care, and many more.

I want doulas to be aware of the beautiful diversity of families in the world, and similarly, these families deserve to be cared for by culturally aware doulas. Trans people are particularly discriminated against in the U.S., and by raising awareness of the unique needs of this population, I hope to improve the quality of care that trans people receive.

What is some feedback you’ve received from families who’ve birthed with Denver Health doulas?

Quotes from our families served include: “Heaven sent us an angel.” “We were so lucky to have her,” “I really appreciate her help,” and “I absolutely loved my experience with the doula, thank you so much.”