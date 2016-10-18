Regency

The Daily Met – 10.18.16

By Erik Kemp on October 18, 2016

The Daily Met is the student run morning news show for the MSU Denver Roadrunners. A commentary playground of latest, trending topics in news.

Ann Coulter – Image from Mic

Right-wing provocateur and terrible roaster Ann Coulter proved on Friday that, if you try hard enough, you too can have one of the most garbage tweets of all time. Overnight on Friday, Coulter tweeted to her 1 million followers: “Beyonce, cited by Michelle Obama as role model for her daughters, sings about ‘pussy curvalicious, served delicious.’ Oh my. I just fainted.” – Mic

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall – Image from E!

Glee star Dianna Agron stunned in a gorgeous $20,500 Valentino gown for her Moroccan wedding ceremony to Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall over the weekend, and it’s probably not the type of dress you envisioned in your head. – E!

US Russian Embassy Trolling – Image from Buzzfeed News

The Daily Met crew talks about their first cell phones and their first use of social media, which led to talks about Russia’s embassy in the US stepping up its troll game. The official Twitter account for Russia’s diplomats in the United States has been working hard for the retweets lately. – Buzzfeed News

Ranch or Bleu Cheese? – Image from Y.105 FM

Get Urban Dictionary open and have it at the ready as we talk about “Becky” “Tossing Salad” and a raging debate over what’s better – Bleu Cheese or Ranch.

