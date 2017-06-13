Crawl for your theater

If one show is not enough for you during a night of theater then And Toto Too’s annual Play Crawl fundraiser is the way to go.

This unique night of theater allows for you to travel around to several different locations and see 11 short sections of new works by female artists. This fundraiser helps support the local And Toto Too Theatre Company to continue producing original works by women playwrights.

This adventurous night of theater will start at The Oriental Theatre and go to several locations including book bar, Westward Gallery, Second Star to the Right and Denver Cat Company. The plays will be performed by 20 local actors including Henry nominee Emma Messenger. Directing these works are 11 actors, directors, and playwrights such as Henry Award winner and True West Theatre Person of the Year Billie McBride.

View the full list of playwrights here

View the full list of plays here

View the full list of actors here

View the full list of directors here

And Toto Too Play Crawl

• June 14

• The Oriental Theatre

• Tickets: 720- 583- 3975 or BUY ONLINE or $35 at the door