Screaming the lyrics to hits such as “Whatever You like” and “Live Your Life” fans enjoy an intimate concert experience with T.I. (a.k.a. Ten Inch Playa) at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, January 11th. Starting the show off playing his older hits such as “Rubberband Man”, T.I. had the crowd jumping through the night to the early morning ending off with the 2008 song “What You Know”. -Nikolai Puc’

Photo by Nikolai Puc'

Photo by Nikolai Puc'

Photo by Nikolai Puc'



Photo by Nikolai Puc'