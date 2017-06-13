A Colorado native returns home

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a show like nothing you have ever seen before,” Gene Gillette said while outside of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House where this Tony Award winning play is currently showing.

Based on the book of the same title the show follows Christopher, an autistic teenage boy, who finds his neighbors dog murder and his determined to find out how committed the crime. Along his path Christoper discovers many other secrets about his own family and goes on a life changing adventure.

Gillette plays Chrsitopher’s father, Ed, who is trying to raise Christopher alone. He is a man with good intentions but often struggles with the right way to take care of his son. Gillette is a Colorado native and has performed in local theater for many years and is now with the touring cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

• May 30-June 18

• The Ellie Caulkins Opera House

• Tickets: 303-893-4100 or BUY ONLINE

• Groups: Call 303-446-4829