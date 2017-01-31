Catwalk Confessional: Fashion Unfiltered at Maison Margiela

When John Galliano joined Maison Margiela in 2015 after a hiatus from fashion design, few predicted the British designer would stitch a subversive message into his Artisanal spring 2017 collection, which graced the runway last Wednesday in Paris.

Galliano targeted the collection’s message at millennials, a generation consumed by documenting their lives on social media. He spoke before the show with evident conflict in his mind, as the designer himself has a lofty social media presence. But Galliano relished in the fact that he knows how to make memories without documenting filtered versions of them. “I’m grateful to know how important it is to live in the present,” Galliano said.

Social media convinces users to turn memories into carefully curated pictures. It’s no longer about living in the present, but rather how one can convince others that the present is an ideal aesthetic. As a result, a perfectly tailored Instagram page is nothing more than a “memory of emotion,” as Galliano put it.

To symbolize filtering away emotions, Galliano purposefully de-filtered his designs. The opening look was cut so far from its ideal form that it more closely resembled a couture straight jacket than a polished ensemble.

The looks that followed presented a similar dichotomy between what people expect from couture and what Galliano delivered. Like the first, many of the looks were destructed, some so much they hung off the model like a cloth cage.

Others played with the idea of a painted face to mimic the lengths to which people go to edit themselves before posting a picture to social media. While some painted faces drooped onto models’ faces by way of veils, Galliano imposed some directly onto the clothes. Perhaps the most impactful face was made by tulle artist Benjamin Shine: a black tulle face cascading across a floor-length, white coat and topped with an oversized white hat. Most compelling was the fact that the hat shielded the model’s face, drawing attention to the manufactured face on the coat.

Galliano’s masterful interpretation of social media culture for the French fashion house stirred a myriad of contrasts. Living in the moment versus living for the image of the moment. Real emotion in the present versus memories of emotion in the past. The endurance of couture versus the transitory high from virtual connectedness. Joan Baez’s Diamonds and Rust playing as the models walked the runway completed Galliano’s contradictory collection.

Most of Galliano’s looks can live only on the runway, and most of the images on social media can live only there. As was embroidered on the back of one particular look, social media is rife with “Things you can’t believe.”