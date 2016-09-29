Breakdancing on the Auraria Campus

Element, an organization on the Auraria Campus held a one-time block party inviting the breakdancing group Block 1570 to perform at the Tivoli Commons on September 28, 2016. Check out photos of the event below.
Dancers from Block 1750 dance studio performance at Element Live Event at the Tivoli Commons on the Auraria campus.
Adam Dransfield does a one-handed handstand during a dance performance at the Tivoli Commons during Element’s live event on Auraria campus. Photo by Carl Glenn Payne
Alex Miewski dances at the Tivoli Commons during Element’s Live Event on the Auraria campus. Photo by Carl Glenn Payne
RawSkeleton does a headstand during a dance performance at Element Live Event on Auraria campus. Photo by Carl Glenn Payne
Andrew Dransfield does a flip during a dance performance at Element Live Event on Auraria campus. Photo by Carl Glenn Payne
RawSkeleton dances during a performance by Block 1750 dance studio at Element Live Event on the Auraria campus. Photo by Carl Glenn Payne