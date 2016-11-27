Branded: Spruce



The Romeros opened Spruce in June 2015. They had launched numerous tech startups together until that point, but it served as their first venture into the retail realm. After styling male friends and co-workers, and realizing how underserved that demographic is in fashion, they decided they wanted to create a place that could streamline the experience they had found so difficult. “It was just such a time consuming process of going around to the mall, to all of these different shops and then also having to book an appointment at a barbershop,” Becca said.

The duo sold their condo, maxed out their credit cards and set to work on building Spruce. Becca wanted a space that was fast, efficient and curated — but still versatile. And while she was working on the concept, she had Taylor looking over her shoulder through his software development lens, figuring out what she called the “pain points” and finding technological solutions. Their interest in innovative solutions has made technology as essential for Spruce as the trendy apparel hanging on the racks.

The most helpful technological element in the shop has been the arrival alerts. Spruce uses a notification system that sends customer information directly to each of their employees phones when a client books an appointment as well as when they arrive. Employees can view everything from client names and past services to notes on current life happenings, all in an effort to connect and serve customers in the most genuine way possible. Most other retailers discourage phone use while on the job. Taylor and Becca are the opposite and compare the disadvantage with not allowing the use of calculators or having to tie an arm behind your back.

“It’s the most powerful piece of machinery that we have that gives you all of the information that you need in real time. Why would you take that away from your team?” Becca asked. Taylor added that the majority of the elements that they have built and use on a daily basis, including the alert system, are things that he can’t point to but are crucial to customer service success.

While their experience with mobile devices has been mostly a positive one, they are always eager to grow. Taylor is trying to implement wearables in the form of Apple watches in the shop. He wants to keep the information they are receiving but repackage it in a way that eliminates any awkward fumbling through pockets and scrambling to digest details swiftly and accurately. Because the watches’ capabilities are so limited in comparison, it hasn’t been as perfect of a solution as they had hoped for. But the Romeros don’t really believe in perfect any way – at least not on the first try.

“If something here doesn’t work, then we have to change. And if that doesn’t work then we change again. And since we have that “going in to learn” mentality to this, we really can’t fail. We can just keep trying different things until we find what works. I think there’s a common misconception that you come up with this idea and you release it and it works or it doesn’t. Generally what happens is it never works and then you tweak it until it does,” Taylor said.

One thing that has always worked for the Romeros is collaboration. Taylor says that they are not too cool for school just yet and are willing to work with whoever’s interested. The only thing that they qualify people on is follow-through. The ideas that they have implemented in the shop, from the price points of merchandise to the sweet digital shoe display, have come from experience and seeing what works as well as family, friend and customer opinions and ideas. They are more concerned with their immediate surroundings than trying to copy or outdo the next guy. Taylor calls this method “head in the sand syndrome.”

It’s easy to chalk up their willingness to develop and change with the times to their youth–they’re both only 32–but they do believe in traditional retail and customer service elements as well. For instance, they have found that the best method of advertisement has been the tried-and-true practice of word of mouth.

“Get someone in here, they’ll go back to their company, get compliments, follow us up for feedback. It’s really organic. We used to run ads a lot, and two months ago I shut them all off, and no impact to business. We don’t run ads anymore. Word of mouth is the best. We do our job well? Customer

and client for life, and then he’ll bring in one or two people,” Taylor said. The belief that human interaction is the magic in retail, the only thing that genuinely sets us apart from the internet, is a driving force for Spruce.

They push the innovative envelope and use tech to connect with customers rather than take a back seat. They know that while technological advances can make a shopping excursion or fresh cut exceptional, it is the services and overall human experience that bring a customer back for a second, third, or fourth Spruced Up Shave. They also know that while something can work great today, it may not be the best solution tomorrow. They are eager to continue to fail, succeed, and most importantly, grow in everything that they do.

Becca said, “Taylor and I have done multiple businesses together and it definitely is hard when one of those businesses fail but we live to tell the tale about it. We recover and then we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off and do the next thing.”