Auraria police welcomes explosives-detecting K-9 to campus

By Dayna L. Himot on January 19, 2017

Dayna L. Himot meets Auraria police’s newest recruit Dash the K-9, an explosives-detecting dog.

Social Documentary Journalism student Dayna L. Himot interviews Dash and Officer Corey Averill Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu

Officer Corey Averill poses with Dash the K-9. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu

Dash the K-9 portrait at Tivoli Student Union. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu

Officer Corey Averill challenging Dash’s patience skills. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu

 

Hear what Chief of Police Michael J. Phibbs has to say about the addition of Dash.

 

