Auraria police welcomes explosives-detecting K-9 to campus

Dayna L. Himot meets Auraria police’s newest recruit Dash the K-9, an explosives-detecting dog.
Social Documentary Journalism student Dayna L. Himot interviews Dash and Officer Corey Averill Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu
Officer Corey Averill poses with Dash the K-9. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu
Dash the K-9 portrait at Tivoli Student Union. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu
Officer Corey Averill challenging Dash’s patience skills. Jan. 19, 2017 on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. Photo by Lauren Cordova • scordo22@msudenver.edu
Hear what Chief of Police Michael J. Phibbs has to say about the addition of Dash.