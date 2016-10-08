Ask Me: Balance

Being 23 with a full time job and going to school full time doesn’t seem that difficult, until it gets in the way of my social life, right? I’ve tried the whole “work hard, play hard” thing. I’ve had the “work hard now, so you can have the life you want later” outlook on life. But there’s something about sitting at home on a friday night trying to write three papers and two articles and watching all of your friends have the time of their life on snapchat, that makes you want to drop out of school and join the party.

I’ve had a job since I was fifteen years old, basically since I developed social skills and could learn how to work a cash register. You think I should know by now how to balance work and play. I don’t, and just like my last column on how to tackle procrastination, you aren’t going to learn how to do that by reading this.

What I can help you with is learning how to relax more and worry less, because with this skill, you’ll learn to let go of the FOMO (fear of missing out).

Look up stress and anxiety in the dictionary and my name will be under both. A lot of my stress comes from school and a lot of my anxiety comes from thinking my friends will forget about me if I don’t hang out with them every weekend.

The only way to deal with these things is to just take care of yourself before anything else. A healthy you is a healthy mind.

My sleeping schedule is always going to be messed up, I’ve accepted this. But now when I actually try to sleep, I sleep! I could never stay asleep throughout the whole night until about a month ago, and let me tell ya somethin’, sleep rules. Having a good night of sleep is key to a start of a healthy mind. You aren’t walking around campus looking like a zombie, day dreaming about your bed. It’s life changing.

BUT the only way to become a professional sleeper, is to really take care of your body. I’ve started working out daily and eating food my body actually benefits from. Not only does this make me look better naked, but it relieves so much stress that’s trapped inside and again, help with better sleeping habits.

YOGA. Yoga is probably the best thing I’ve ever done for my mind and body in a long time. It’s nice because the hour you’re in the studio, all you’re thinking about are the movements and your breathing which transfers over to your everyday life once you get used to it.

Breathing is very important, it sounds cheesy, but when I’m stressing out to the point of no return, I just have to remember to breath and life will be okay.

Once you get into a routine and balance will come. Your friends won’t forget about you, because they aren’t really your friends if they do, are they?

You’ll get that paper done just in time for yoga class and then feel so light afterwards that going out to party will be even more fun because it’s something you earned.

Balance is all about figuring out what’s most important. YOU. You are most important, and once you accept that, missing that concert at red rocks with all your friends because you’re working or because you have to study for your midterm doesn’t seem like such a big deal.

That’s when the stress comes, when you do do that thing that wasn’t as important and now you’re cramming to get everything that was important done.

Another big thing to always keep in your mind is that you are only in your twenties…you aren’t suppose to have life all figured out, you’re allowed to mess up sometimes, and you’re allowed to not know how to balance everything.

Just do yourself a favor and take care of you, before you do anything else. I promise, everything will follow.