2016 Colorado Weather in Review

It’s the end of 2016 and we saw a wide array of wild weather here in Colorado this year. For starters, the warmest day in 2016 was July 9 with a temperature of 102°. Our coldest day was on December 17 with a high of -15°.

The beginning of 2016 started off on a snowy note. At the beginning of February, the Denver metro area saw roughly 10″ of the white stuff.

Not only did Colorado see some great snow totals through January and February, but also some spectacular sunsets that fit perfectly for Valentines Day up in the high country.

The winter snow showers that lasted into spring helped to jump start the campus flowers towards the beginning of March.

Unfortanently, for warm weather lovers, the spring flowers were just a tease as a near record-breaking snowstorm moved over the Front Range in late March. Denver officially saw 19.5″ of snow on March 23, 2016, making the list as one of Denver’s biggest snowfall events.

Just as winter moved out, spring set into The Mile High City. The views in the high country were truly spectacular as warm weather started to melt the winter snow off the mountains.

As the ground started to warm over the Front Range, that helped to spark some pretty amazing cloud formations. As the storms built over the mountains and then pushed out over the plains we saw everything from lightning to some very ominous, low-lying clouds. We’ll leave you with just a few of those shots taken over the spring and summer months.

As temperatures started to cool and the sun started to sit lower in the sky the trees in the mountains really started to show their true colors.

As soon as the trees lost all their leaves and winter returned, Denver saw it’s first snowfall of the season very late, almost breaking the record for the latest snowfall. The Mile High City saw its first snowfall of the new winter season on November 17, 2016.

What does 2017 have to hold for us as far as weather goes? Only time will tell. Be sure to stay weather aware this upcoming year.

For The Met Report – Student Meteorologist Josh Cozart