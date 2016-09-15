3dB Studio To Host Grand Opening Party

Editors note: This article is provided by 3dB Studio.

3dB Studio was literally built from the ground up by owners Dan Breggin, and brothers Tracey and Morey White. Together, these three share an uncompromised passion for quality, innovation, music, and an amazing studio experience. Starting in early 2016, the three worked tirelessly to create their dream studio. Their journey can be seen on their YouTube series: “Whatcha Doin.’”

Dan Breggin, who serves as head engineer, is proud to offer the best recording experience in Denver. “3dB Studio is a state-of-the-art digital recording studio with the capability of recording 64 simultaneous input channels, onto as many as 512 digital audio tracks. This prevents limitations on your creativity during recording,” says Breggin.

Aside from being able to offer recordings, the studio’s full-services features live streaming video, marketing and promotional help, screen printing for band t-shirts, radio ready EP’s, and studio rental for live performances. Morey White is in charge of all video recording and streaming with years in the business.

Before coming together to create the studio, all three have a music background with Tracey and Morey being members of the band Breaking Silence, while Dan has worked alongside big names in the industry including Alan Parsons (The Beatles, The Alan Parsons Project).

First and foremost, the 3dB owners are family and every artist that records with them will be treated like a member of the family too.

Are you located in Denver? Join 3dB Studio on September 17 from 2-7 p.m. for the grand opening party. The event will feature studio tours, meet and greets with 3dB personnel, and live music. It is open to the public.