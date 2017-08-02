Meet the Cast: Logan Marks of Rocky Mountain Rep

Meet Logan Marks, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Mansfield, MA
Home now: I just graduated college and am moving to NYC this fall!
High school: Mansfield High School
College: Western Carolina University
Where have you recently performed?: Priscilla Beach Theater, Haywood Arts Regional Theater, Allenberry Playhouse, Reagle Music Theater, Dollywood.
Three words to describe yourself: Observant, Responsible, Caring
Describe your perfect date night: Dinner on the beach!
Favorite food: Boneless buffalo wings
Favorite movie: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘
Where can people find you on social media?: @loganalexmarks
Favorite role: Emmett Forrest in ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’
Bucket List role: Emcee in ‘Cabaret’.
Explain what shows you are in this summer: I am in all three MainStage productions (‘Newsies’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘West Side Story’) at Rocky Mountain Rep! We alternate shows and do a different one each night with one day off a week. Most of us have a mix of an ensemble, supporting, and leading roles.
Tell us about your roles: In ‘Newsies’ I play Jack Kelly who is the fearless leader of the Newsboys who strike against William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer in 1899. I am in the ensemble in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and in ‘West Side Story’, I play a shark named Pepe!
What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre? Audiences will hopefully take away a joyful experience that allowed them to escape their real world problems/stress for a few hours. We work hard to tell our stories and simply hope the audiences can sit back, relax, and truly enjoy.
One interesting fact about yourself: I am a twin!
ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE
800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com
Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia
June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies
June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story
Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Kristin O’ Connell
Jamie Dillon
Logan Marks
Meet Jamie Dillon, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Home…
Meet Kristin O'Connell, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Lebanon,…
Meet Logan Marks, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Mansfield, MA
Home…
Mark and Maxine Rossman, co-founders of Cherry Creek Theatre, announced their 8th season today in an interview with Avery Anderson for The Nightly Met.
First is the musical Respect:…
Dixie Longate has returned for another summer to Denver. Avery Anderson sat down with her to check up, see where she has been, and what it is like to tour with her show.…
Kathleen McCall, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role I…
LuAnn Buckstein, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Meet Britney Farr who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Santa Clarita, California
Home…
Meet Gabriel Morales who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Guanajuato, México
Home…
Sydney Parks Smith, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.
Pingback: Meet the Cast: Kristin O'Connell of Rocky Mountain Rep - My Met Media