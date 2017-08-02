Meet the Cast: Logan Marks of Rocky Mountain Rep

Meet Logan Marks, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Hometown: Mansfield, MA

Home now: I just graduated college and am moving to NYC this fall!

High school: Mansfield High School

College: Western Carolina University

Where have you recently performed?: Priscilla Beach Theater, Haywood Arts Regional Theater, Allenberry Playhouse, Reagle Music Theater, Dollywood.

Three words to describe yourself: Observant, Responsible, Caring

Describe your perfect date night: Dinner on the beach!

Favorite food: Boneless buffalo wings

Favorite movie: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘

Where can people find you on social media?: @loganalexmarks

Favorite role: Emmett Forrest in ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

Bucket List role: Emcee in ‘Cabaret’.

Explain what shows you are in this summer: I am in all three MainStage productions (‘Newsies’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘West Side Story’) at Rocky Mountain Rep! We alternate shows and do a different one each night with one day off a week. Most of us have a mix of an ensemble, supporting, and leading roles.

Tell us about your roles: In ‘Newsies’ I play Jack Kelly who is the fearless leader of the Newsboys who strike against William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer in 1899. I am in the ensemble in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and in ‘West Side Story’, I play a shark named Pepe!

What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre? Audiences will hopefully take away a joyful experience that allowed them to escape their real world problems/stress for a few hours. We work hard to tell our stories and simply hope the audiences can sit back, relax, and truly enjoy.

One interesting fact about yourself: I am a twin!

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE

800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com

Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia

June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies

June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story

Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver

