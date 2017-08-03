Meet the Cast: Jamie Dillon of Rocky Mountain Rep

Meet Jamie Dillon, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Home now: New York, New York!
High school: Ironwood High School
College: The University of Arizona
Where have you recently performed?: I graduated in the summer of 2016 and since then I have toured with ArtsPower National Touring Theatre and then came here!
Three words to describe yourself: fun, positive, and little
Describe your perfect date night: Netflix and chill
Favorite food: Chocolate
Favorite movie: ‘Baby Mama‘
Where can people find you on social media ?: Instagram: jamiegmoney Twitter: jamiedgrossman
Favorite role: Regina in ‘Rock of Ages’.
Bucket List role: Little Red in ‘Into the Woods’/ Logan in ‘Spelling Bee’.
Explain what shows you are in this summer: I am in all three shows this summer! ‘Mama Mia!’, ‘Newsies’, and ‘West Side Story’.
Tell us about your roles: In ‘Mama Mia!’ I play Rosie. She is one of Donna’s good friends. She has a feisty personality and sings Take A Chance On Me towards the end of the show! In ‘Newsies’ I play Specs who is one of the Newsie ensemble boys. In ‘West Side Story’ I play Anybodys. Anybodys is a girl who would do just about anything to be a part of the Jets.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE
800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com
Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia
June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies
June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story
Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Kristin O’ Connell
Jamie Dillon
Logan Marks
Meet Jamie Dillon, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Home…
Meet Kristin O'Connell, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Lebanon,…
Meet Logan Marks, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Mansfield, MA
Home…
Mark and Maxine Rossman, co-founders of Cherry Creek Theatre, announced their 8th season today in an interview with Avery Anderson for The Nightly Met.
First is the musical Respect:…
Dixie Longate has returned for another summer to Denver. Avery Anderson sat down with her to check up, see where she has been, and what it is like to tour with her show.…
Kathleen McCall, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role I…
LuAnn Buckstein, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Meet Britney Farr who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Santa Clarita, California
Home…
Meet Gabriel Morales who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Guanajuato, México
Home…
Sydney Parks Smith, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.
Pingback: Meet the Cast: Logan Marks of Rocky Mountain Rep - My Met Media
Pingback: Meet the Cast: Kristin O'Connell of Rocky Mountain Rep - My Met Media