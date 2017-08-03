Meet the Cast: Jamie Dillon of Rocky Mountain Rep

By Avery Anderson on August 2, 2017

Meet Jamie Dillon, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

Home now: New York, New York!

High school: Ironwood High School

Jamie DillonCollege: The University of Arizona

Where have you recently performed?: I graduated in the summer of 2016 and since then I have toured with ArtsPower National Touring Theatre and then came here!

Three words to describe yourself: fun, positive, and little

Describe your perfect date night: Netflix and chill

Favorite food: Chocolate

Favorite movie: ‘Baby Mama

Where can people find you on social media ?: Instagram: jamiegmoney Twitter: jamiedgrossman

Favorite role: Regina in ‘Rock of Ages’.

Bucket List role: Little Red in ‘Into the Woods’/ Logan in ‘Spelling Bee’.

Explain what shows you are in this summer: I am in all three shows this summer! ‘Mama Mia!’, ‘Newsies’, and ‘West Side Story’.

Tell us about your roles: In ‘Mama Mia!’ I play Rosie. She is one of Donna’s good friends. She has a feisty personality and sings Take A Chance On Me towards the end of the show! In ‘Newsies’ I play Specs who is one of the Newsie ensemble boys. In ‘West Side Story’ I play Anybodys. Anybodys is a girl who would do just about anything to be a part of the Jets.

What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre? My hope would be that the audience takes away just how truly special of a place Rocky Mountain Rep is. It has survived 50 years and since then the theatre has moved locations, had incredible directors and choreographers come through, and put up amazing productions. We as a company put up three fully produced shows in just five weeks which I think is amazing. And everyone in the cast is in all three shows, one night playing the lead and the next night in the ensemble. I have never come across harder working and more dedicated people.
One interesting fact about yourself: I have a pug named Sheldon.

Jamie Dillon

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE
800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com
Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia
June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies
June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story
Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver

Author: Avery Anderson

Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts "The Nightly Met," an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.

