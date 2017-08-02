Meet the Cast: Kristin O’Connell of Rocky Mountain Rep

Meet Kristin O’Connell, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Hometown: Lebanon, Indiana

Home now: Los Angeles, CA

High School: Lebanon High School

College: Roosevelt University

Where have you recently performed?: Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont, CA doing ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Three words to describe yourself: Loving, Chill, Fiesty

Describe your perfect date night: Dinner outside on a patio with some live music and great conversation.

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite movie: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Where can people find you on social media?: Instagram and Twitter: @kristinmoc

Favorite role: Maria in ‘The Sound of Music‘.

Bucket List Role: Mother in ‘Ragtime‘.

Explain what shows you are in this summer: All 3! ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Newsies’, and ‘West Side Story’.

Tell us about your roles: I am Tanya in ‘Mamma Mia!’. She is one of Donna’s (the lead) best friends and she is known for being a gold digger and a flirt! In ‘Newsies’, I play multiple roles but mainly Hannah, the secretary of the evil Mr. Pulitzer. In ‘West Side Story’, I play Velma, Riff’s sassy girlfriend, and I also sing the song “Somewhere”.

What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre?: I think RMRT is incredibly special. I am constantly amazed that this theatre has survived for 50 years in this tiny town, and every year we gain more and more support. The arts are so important, and I hope that RMRT continues to grow and bring joy to people all over Colorado.

One interesting fact about yourself: I spent 9 months in Japan performing for Tokyo Disneyland.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE

800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or

Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia

June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies

June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story

Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver 800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com Through Aug. 26: Mamma MiaJune 16-Aug. 24: NewsiesJune 30-Aug. 25: West Side StorySept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver

View our other Meet the Cast with the 2017 cast of Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre:

Kristin O’ Connell

