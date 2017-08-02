Meet the Cast: Kristin O’Connell of Rocky Mountain Rep

By Avery Anderson on August 2, 2017

Meet Kristin O’Connell, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Kristin-O'Connell

Hometown: Lebanon, Indiana

Home now: Los Angeles, CA

High School: Lebanon High School

College: Roosevelt University

Where have you recently performed?: Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont, CA doing ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Three words to describe yourself: Loving, Chill, Fiesty

Describe your perfect date night: Dinner outside on a patio with some live music and great conversation.

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite movie: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Where can people find you on social media?: Instagram and Twitter: @kristinmoc

Favorite role: Maria in ‘The Sound of Music‘.

Bucket List Role: Mother in ‘Ragtime‘.

Explain what shows you are in this summer: All 3! ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Newsies’, and ‘West Side Story’.

Tell us about your roles: I am Tanya in ‘Mamma Mia!’. She is one of Donna’s (the lead) best friends and she is known for being a gold digger and a flirt! In ‘Newsies’, I play multiple roles but mainly Hannah, the secretary of the evil Mr. Pulitzer. In ‘West Side Story’, I play Velma, Riff’s sassy girlfriend, and I also sing the song “Somewhere”.

What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre?: I think RMRT is incredibly special. I am constantly amazed that this theatre has survived for 50 years in this tiny town, and every year we gain more and more support. The arts are so important, and I hope that RMRT continues to grow and bring joy to people all over Colorado.

One interesting fact about yourself: I spent 9 months in Japan performing for Tokyo Disneyland.

Kristin-O'Connell

Kristin O’Connell in ‘Mickey & Company’ at Tokyo Disneyland.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE
800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com
Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia
June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies
June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story
Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Author: Avery Anderson

Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.

Twitter Facebook

