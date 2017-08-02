Meet the Cast: Kristin O’Connell of Rocky Mountain Rep

Meet Kristin O’Connell, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Lebanon, Indiana
Home now: Los Angeles, CA
High School: Lebanon High School
College: Roosevelt University
Where have you recently performed?: Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont, CA doing ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.
Three words to describe yourself: Loving, Chill, Fiesty
Describe your perfect date night: Dinner outside on a patio with some live music and great conversation.
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite movie: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Where can people find you on social media?: Instagram and Twitter: @kristinmoc
Favorite role: Maria in ‘The Sound of Music‘.
Bucket List Role: Mother in ‘Ragtime‘.
Explain what shows you are in this summer: All 3! ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Newsies’, and ‘West Side Story’.
Tell us about your roles: I am Tanya in ‘Mamma Mia!’. She is one of Donna’s (the lead) best friends and she is known for being a gold digger and a flirt! In ‘Newsies’, I play multiple roles but mainly Hannah, the secretary of the evil Mr. Pulitzer. In ‘West Side Story’, I play Velma, Riff’s sassy girlfriend, and I also sing the song “Somewhere”.
What should audiences take away from Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre?: I think RMRT is incredibly special. I am constantly amazed that this theatre has survived for 50 years in this tiny town, and every year we gain more and more support. The arts are so important, and I hope that RMRT continues to grow and bring joy to people all over Colorado.
One interesting fact about yourself: I spent 9 months in Japan performing for Tokyo Disneyland.
800 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, 970-627-3421 or rockymountainrep.com
Through Aug. 26: Mamma Mia
June 16-Aug. 24: Newsies
June 30-Aug. 25: West Side Story
Sept. 1: Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Kristin O’ Connell
Jamie Dillon
Logan Marks
Meet Jamie Dillon, who is currently performing in ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Newsies’ at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Home…
Meet Kristin O'Connell, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Lebanon,…
Meet Logan Marks, who is currently performing in 'Mamma Mia!', 'West Side Story' and 'Newsies' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Hometown: Mansfield, MA
Home…
Mark and Maxine Rossman, co-founders of Cherry Creek Theatre, announced their 8th season today in an interview with Avery Anderson for The Nightly Met.
First is the musical Respect:…
Dixie Longate has returned for another summer to Denver. Avery Anderson sat down with her to check up, see where she has been, and what it is like to tour with her show.…
Kathleen McCall, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role I…
LuAnn Buckstein, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Meet Britney Farr who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Santa Clarita, California
Home…
Meet Gabriel Morales who is currently performing in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Northglenn Players
Hometown: Guanajuato, México
Home…
Sydney Parks Smith, 2017 Henry nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, answered our Role Call and spilled her thoughts about some of her most memorable roles.
Role…
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.
Pingback: Meet the Cast: Logan Marks of Rocky Mountain Rep - My Met Media