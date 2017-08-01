Dixie’s back y’all; come and get it!

Dixie Longate has returned for another summer to Denver. Avery Anderson sat down with her to check up, see where she has been, and what it is like to tour with her show. We also got a chance to do a Tupperware for college students demonstration in which Dixie herself gives some tips for food storage options. Check that out below as well as our full interview with Dixie.
Dixie’s Tupperware Party: Ticket information
At a glance: Dixie Longate, the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, packed up her catalogues, left her children in an Alabama trailer park and took Off-Broadway by storm. Now, join Dixie as she travels the country throwing good ol’ fashioned Tupperware parties filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a stage.
- Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
- Through Aug. 6
- At the Garner Galleria Theatre
- Tickets start at $39
- Call 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.