After a four year run in “Always… Patsy Cline” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Melissa Swift-Sawyer tells her and Patsy’s story in a new show. Listen to her perform the iconic song ‘Crazy’.

“Today Tomorrow & Forever: A Celebration of Patsy Cline” stars Melissa Swift-Sawyer. The show consists of 26 Patsy Cline songs including Crazy, I Fall to Pieces and Walkin’ After Midnight. It is a retelling of Patsy Cline’s life story and the story of how Swift-Sawyer came to perform the country icon over 2,500 times.

Ticket Information

Presented by the Longmont Theatre Company

Aug. 18, through Aug. 27

513 Main St, Longmont, CO 80501

Tickets start at $18

Call 303-772-5200 or longmonttheatre.org

Crazy from 'Today Tomorrow & Forever'





