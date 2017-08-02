Cherry Creek Theatre Announces 2018 Season

Mark and Maxine Rossman, co-founders of Cherry Creek Theatre, announced their 8th season today in an interview with Avery Anderson for The Nightly Met.
First is the musical Respect: A Musical Journey of Women. This show is the story of women through Top 40 music. The show features songs such as I Will Survive and Someone to Watch Over Me.
After that will be Jeffery Hatcher’s A Picasso. The story follows Pablo Picasso as he is summoned during war time to validate the authenticity of some of his paintings.
And finishing off the season is My Name is Asher Lev. The story of a boy in post-war Brooklyn who feels compelled to be a painter at any cost. The production is currently Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre where it is garnishing good reviews. New York Times Magazine said “You should see it, your children should see it, everyone should see it!”
When trying to assemble a season of theatre Mark Rossman said it is about several things.
“We try to put together a season that reflects our space and our audience,” he said. “And has a mix of perhaps music, drama and comedy.”
Maxine Rossman added that they like to produce work that entertains but also has some meat. She stated that picking a season is the hardest part of the job.
Cherry Creek Theatre is entering its 8th season after recently moving into the Mizel Arts and Cultural Center.
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.