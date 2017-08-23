2,500 times as Patsy Cline, the story of Swift-Sawyer

After a four year run in “Always… Patsy Cline” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Melissa Swift-Sawyer tells her and Patsy’s story in a new show. We sat down with her to chat about what it is like to perform these iconic songs and the experience of writing her own show.
“Today Tomorrow & Forever: A Celebration of Patsy Cline” stars Melissa Swift-Sawyer. The show consists of 26 Patsy Cline songs including Crazy, I Fall to Pieces and Walkin’ After Midnight. It is a retelling of Patsy Cline’s life story and the story of how Swift-Sawyer came to perform the country icon over 2,500 times.
Watch Melissa Swift- Sawyer perform ‘Crazy.’
Ticket Information
- Presented by the Longmont Theatre Company
- Aug. 18, through Aug. 27
- 513 Main St, Longmont, CO 80501
- Tickets start at $18
- Call 303-772-5200 or longmonttheatre.org
Original air date August 18th, 2017
