Zombie Run: The Setting of the Sun

It seems like a person can always remember what they were doing on ‘those’ significant days. We can remember where we were when we heard about Nine – Eleven, when we experienced that horrid injury, or when that one particular president was elected, yeah, you know who I’m talking about. I can remember the day that the world went to hell, although everything since has been a little splotchy.

It was getting close to Thanksgiving. It was a particularly warm autumn. I was taking a bus back home to Colorado. One peculiar thing that struck me was that the bus became emptier and emptier as it inched closer to my destination. By the time we arrived, I was the only remaining passenger.

I did not recognize the stop, as I could see that we were not at the bus station. The driver hustled my bag out of the bottom storage area, as he gave me an intense look.

“Good luck kid, you’re gonna need it,”

Before I had time to say anything, he was gone.

In the distance I could see the sky-rises protruding over the city. Lewis and Clark never got anywhere by sitting and staring.

If I could ever imagine the strangest thing I’ve ever seen, it would be the streets of Denver completely empty. I figured there must have been something big going on downtown. Walking past a store front I saw a woman hunched down on the ground (at least I thought she was a woman). Her face was hidden in her curly hair, she was whimpering. I went up and reached for her shoulder…

“Ma.am? Are you… Ma’am?” I approached with caution.

A large man jumped out from a nearby alley. His face was scabbed and miss-colored, I could see a few teeth left in his mouth. The woman lunged at me as she looked up. Half of her face was completely gone, replaced by a dried red veil of carnage. The other side of her face revealed, what might have once been an attractive looking young lady.

My legs burst beneath me, I had no idea where I was going, but I was there within seconds. I had no clue what I saw, I only knew that they did not want to be friends. I wasn’t sure where to go from there, but my morbid sense of curiosity drew me closer to the city. If I could ever figure out what was going on, I could probably find it there.

The closer I got to downtown, the louder things got. Moans, screams, random crashes – words could not describe the malice.

Appalled, I snuck from one hiding place to another. I could not believe my eyes. These creatures were wandering the streets like a drunken army. Sometimes you would see one take a bite out of another for no apparent reason. Men, women, even children struck with the disease. A little girl in a pink dress buried her face into the stomach of an old woman. She did not even notice as I crept by.

I had decided to take refuge, to study them.

I found that, as I crept around, some of them had spotted me. I tried to move like them, but as more of them watched me, more of them seemed to follow me. Some of them seemed more astute than others, but the more of them that noticed me, the more that seemed to follow.

I don’t know how far I ran. I saw so many of them closing in on me, I couldn’t look back. Finally I surrendered in the middle of a street, a mall within a mall, they started closing in from either end. I didn’t fear death as much as I did whatever fate was coming.

I closed my eyes and anticipated the worst. A rope tickled my forehead from just up-above. I saw a smiling face from a platform just above where I stood. I grabbed on tightly.

As I was hoisted above the screaming crowd of carnage, I noticed the setting of the sun. I wondered, would this be the last one I saw?