Worm Bait – A Diary

If you are reading this, DO NOT GO ANY FURTHER! Turn around and get help. Run for your life. It might already be too late…

First Entry: One of the hikers had a notepad and some paper. Finally, something to do. A way to pass the days. I think it’s been about 6 days. I get to salvage through whatever is left of the hikes’ gear. It’s usually not much, something light to snack on, some water, clothes, and light camping gear. I have plenty of cell phones, but none of them get any service out hear. It wont let me leave. I had better get some sleep, while I still can.

Second Entry: I can’t stand it anymore. I can’t do this! It happened again, more hikers. A woman was in the group this time. I screamed for them to run – but, as always, they came running directly toward me. She was the first one, she even almost got to me. Almost… I want to just end it, to let it take me, but I can’t. I cannot stop thinking about my wife and children. I sincerely hope that they don’t come looking for me. I wish this would all just end.

Third Entry: I always turned my head, or went and hid when it feeds. Today I sat and watched. I finally got a good look at it. Oh the horror. It’s piercing eyes, almost seem to know too much. The spiked dark scales, the mouth almost reminds me of pictures I have seen of what a tape worm looks like. I would almost assume that it was a snake, but snake tend to swallow their pray whole. Every time I can hear the bones crunching – just before it disappears under the sand once again, almost like it was water. The dunes are close to, what used to be, a military nuclear testing site. I still don’t understand why the people keep coming. Are they tourists, are they looking for me? All I know is that it’s keeping me alive, it’s using me as bait.

Fourth Entry: I tried to run and escape. It was the dead of night. I thought that it was asleep. I had never seen it reach the other side of the large hill. I figured if I could clear it, I would be home free. It caught me, just like it catches every runner. I did not kill me though. It spit something on my face. It still burns. Then it put my entire left arm into its mouth. Did not bite hard, just left my arm in its mouth. It’s strange, I did not feel anything. Well, until now. It was burning red. I wrapped it in some of the tattered clothes I hide under during the day. I don’t know what to do, I can’t live like this.

My Final Entry: I can’t take this anymore! Today there was a family, a mother, a father, and two kids. It saved the children for last. I tried to save them as they cried for their parents. Its tale got me. I tried to hide my head, to mask the vivid crunching sound. It was no use. Once again, the serpent let me sift through their goods. I found a long Swiss army knife and a loaded 357 in their bag. If only they would have had it out. I’m making my final attempt at escaping. If it sees me, I will either take it, or it will take me. If my family is reading this, I am so sorry. I can no longer live like this. I can’t let anyone else be eaten. I love you all so much!

October 2nd, 2013.

Classified

A large, snake like, creature has been found in Southeastern Nye Country, Nevada. The creature had 6 external wounds from a 357 Magnum revolver (three to the head, and three to the upper body). It appears that the snake had been cut in half from the inside with a sharp Swiss Army Knife. A pedestrian was found approximately 3 miles away, who seemed to be half digested. He is in critical condition in a military facility. All evidence of this case is to be sealed or destroyed.