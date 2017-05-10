Twenty Thousand

Words are beyond me, I cannot thank you all enough for this!

This has truly been an adventure, and I’m so thankful for all the warm reception we’ve gotten, and how much we’ve been embraced by the entire Audio Drama Community.

When I first started writing this show in the summer of 2016, I had no idea if it would stick, in all honesty, I thought it was going to be another project of mine to flop. And I was right. I got some friends, we sat and recorded everything, then I went home and edited it, and it was what it was. It wasn’t bad, but it was rough. Of course it was, I had never done anything like this before! But then life began to distract me, and I slowly let Lake Clarity slip away. Then I met my co-director, Larissa.

Larissa was determined to kick my butt into gear and kick my butt she did. Within a month of her joining me, we finished writing most of the first season and had just posted our call for auditions at our University.

Now, I’m sitting here, looking at our stats, and we’ve not only hit our second biggest peak in downloads (despite not releasing an episode in two weeks), but we’ve had three days of high downloads, positive reviews are trickling in, we’re ranking on iTunes charts, we’ve amassed a small army of followers, and all of this is incredible!

I’m not a very emotional guy, but I’m sitting here, on the verge of tears because I couldn’t be happier with all that has happened. I’m so proud of my amazing cast, and all their hard work! I’m proud to say I got to be apart of Lake Clarity.

Thank you for everyone who has listened, thank you to my fellow creators who have given me advice and guidance, thank you to my wonderful family and friends who have supported me through all of this.

Thank you,

Pacific S. Obadiah