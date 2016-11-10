True north: Jordan Sauers, Colorado’s youngest elected official

While most college graduates spend their first year out in the real world trying to land a job, Jordan Sauers spent hers campaigning to change the world. Seated at just 23, Sauers is a City Council member representing Northglenn, Ward 1. The Daniels Fund Scholar and University of Denver graduate, who double-majored in Sociology and Communication Studies is now pursuing her master’s there in Public Policy when she’s not working full time as director of communications and public affairs for Denver’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. How does she do it all and stay inspired? Through a combination of passion and purpose and the hope that no child ever goes to bed hungry as she did.
When did you first know that you wanted to get into politics?
It’s one of those things that I wanted to change the world, and how was I going to find my means of changing the world? It just kind of presented itself and I thought I better jump on it.
How did the opportunity present itself?
I was at a program called Emerge Colorado, which trains women to run for office. So, I researched my city where I lived and where I grew up and I realized that the gentleman sitting in the current seat [Wayne Dodge] was up for either re-election or choosing to not run. Over a course of a few meetings, he said, ‘If you run, I will support you and I won’t run.’
Was it hard knocking on doors?
I’ll never forget those first few doors at an apartment complex in my ward. I was afraid. I was just like, ‘I’m sorry to bother,’ and I think that that’s what women, a lot of women, have a problem saying is, ‘I’m sorry to bother.’ You know, you’re not bothering if you really think about it. You’re taking the time to invest in your community.
How many hours do you think you spent knocking on doors for your own campaign?
I would hit the streets every night, Monday through Sunday, from say 4 o’clock until about 7 or 8. Every night, I was out there.
How has your age been an issue?
I’ve heard every young joke in the world and I think that obviously, you need to grow up faster. I had to make sure I knew every issue, everything, every council meeting that I set foot in. I don’t have plenty of years to end world hunger. I want to end world hunger tomorrow, not in 10 years.
With your time on the council, what was your proudest achievement?
It was a movie in English with Spanish subtitles. They would bring this movie to the park and it was going to cost the city so many odd dollars, $2,500, I think. I was like four months in and I was like, ‘We’re really excited, I’m really excited for this,’ and they shot it down. I just remember sitting there thinking to myself, you’ve got to be kidding me. So, we left this council meeting and I told the city manager on my way out, I said, ‘I will find you that money so it costs our city nothing.’ Sure enough, I found the money through a local sponsor and the “Minions” came to Northglenn. It was great, and I think that that was one of the nice successes of saying, ‘Your community needs you and this is why you’re there.’
It gives you a window to see how things can get so stymied for really no good reason?
No good reason.
And how if that happens in Northglenn over “Minions,” what’s going on everywhere else?
And I think that comes to the importance of it being like, wait, not only do we need women, not only do we need people of color, not only do we need millennials, we need people who are genuinely represented on each board.
I was going to have you walk me through a typical day, but I’m guessing your days aren’t too typical right now?
I mean, a typical day I think, really, for me is, thank goodness for fitness. It’s your outlet. And beyond that for me it’s work. I enjoy being at community meetings and investing. My typical day will start at 4:30, 5 a.m. where I make it to the gym for at least an hour, hour and a half. I’ll go home and get ready and be at the office until 5, 6 o’clock. From there, Monday nights I’m in a council meeting until we end. Tonight on a Thursday night I’ll go from work to class. The remainder of the nights are dedicated to board meetings.
What do you do for fun?
That’s it. You know, I’ve lived an immensely blessed life, and it’s just about making sure that I can give to others what I’ve received in my life.
Any national ambitions?
Yeah, I definitely think that I want to pursue higher office, but I want to make sure that I have my education in line.
What is your best piece of advice that you would give any woman who’s considering running for office?
It all comes down to fight like hell. I know what it was like to go to bed hungry. To realize that I can go from a trailer park to the chambers of Northglenn and be a city council member. I think that if that’s the case in you, you have a dream and you know what you want to do, then you know that you have that fire in you to make the community and the world a better place. And that’s what you do for fun. But fight like hell. (Laughs)
Jordan Sauers
Northglenn City Council member, Ward 1
JSauers@Northglenn.org
Hi Deanna,
Did you double check to make sure Jordan is the youngest elected official? She is also claiming to be the first Latina on Northglenn’s City Council which we know is false.
Also, just for the record, Jordan ran unopposed for her seat. No “fight” necessary….
Michael-
I would really encourage you to do your homework and use the same energy you use to write negative comments to do some actual fact-checking. I have had the pleasure to meet Ms. Sauers when she was running for office, and I must say she is quite the inspiration. What is important to remember, prior to her becoming the youngest elected official in the State of the Colorado and the first Latina to serve Northglenn, Jordan was successful without recognition and titles. Instead of us tearing down a hard working young women, we should applaud her for her accomplishments and encourage her to continue to be a positive representation for young girls everywhere. Respect is earned and not given. I truly respect and admire her for being a positive voice for her community at such a young age. I don’t know about you, but at 24 years old I sure wasn’t thinking about running for elected office. Whether she had an opponent or not, it took a great amount of courage to place her name on a ballot. I think her long list of endorsements prove that she has earned her place and she deserves to be recognized for her hard work. I encourage you to get to know this young women, her story is remarkable and her ambition is even greater.
Thanks Tracy,
I would appreciate if you could recount her successes as a council member so far in Northglenn. I’m an informed citizen and believe it or not even watch the proceedings of our council meetings; Jordan is consistently silent offering nothing inspirational or even remotely beneficial to the conversation. Often times I get the impression she is ill prepared for the meeting or not even paying attention.
I’m not trying to “bring her down” but a true leader is decided by their actions and we shouldn’t be celebrating someone because of their youth or their ethnicity. We should be celebrating individuals based on their actions and unfortunately Jordan, although young and Hispanic, does not seem to be any more remarkable than other elected leaders of her cohort.
Additionally, because you and others similar to you continue to condone the out right lie that she is the first Latina to serve on Northglenn City Council speaks more to the lack of integrity of yourselves, your organizations and unfortunately Jordan.
If Jordan was a true leader, she would correct you on this error, yet she sits back and continues to benefit from the lie. That my friend is not a leader and not someone who should have a future in politics.
I have had the pleasure of working side by side with Jordan countless times over the years. I have witnessed this young woman day in and day out dedicate her very existence to her community and to making a positive change. Jordan defines the meaning of “Leadership” for young women everywhere and continues to do so.
Jordan was not elected in office not because she was the youngest Latina to run for office, she was elected because her experience and work speaks for itself! Without question “Michael’s” comments are an attempt to discredit Jordan’s work and is no more than a personal agenda which has no evidence to support her claims.
Jordan you are an inspiration, do not allow anything or anyone spoil your accomplishments or your work! Keep up the great work!
David,
I think its great that Jordan has so many allies. I am a young latino millenial myself, just a concerned citizen about a local politician.
As I mentioned prior, I am simply trying to understand why Jordan and her allies condone her false claim that she is the first Latina on Northglenn’s City Council.
That just discredits those that have come before her, mainly Sheri Paiz.
Why lie and not correct it? Why take national recognition yet fail to tell the truth?
http://www.emergeco.org/blog/jordan-sauers-2015-alumna-nominated-emerge-america-award
I’m trying to understand. If any one has insight on why she would do this please share.
Crickets….
That is why this is an issue…
Everyone wants to run to support Jordan in superficial awe yet no one can support her when the details reveal her true nature.
Or perhaps its best for Jordan to defend herself…
Yes Jordan made a mistake. Would you like her burned at the stake? She is 24 years old, I don’t know one person who did not make a mistake. The fact that someone has the time and energy to try and tear another person down for 1 mistake is unbelievable. Smells a bit like jealousy to me. Jordan has maintained a professional demeanor during this and is mature beyond her years. Perhaps instead of just listening to others you pick up the phone or email Jordan. Talk to her, have a conversation with her. I would bet that after your conversation you would at least see what others see in her.
Hi Sam,
Yes I have tried to have a conversation with Jordan. She knows I am unhappy with the fact that she hasn’t corrected the lie she’s been telling nationally…. she refuses to confront the situation. Instead she hides behind others and allows them to speak for her…
Again, unimpressive…