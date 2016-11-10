True north: Jordan Sauers, Colorado’s youngest elected official

While most college graduates spend their first year out in the real world trying to land a job, Jordan Sauers spent hers campaigning to change the world. Seated at just 23, Sauers is a City Council member representing Northglenn, Ward 1. The Daniels Fund Scholar and University of Denver graduate, who double-majored in Sociology and Communication Studies is now pursuing her master’s there in Public Policy when she’s not working full time as director of communications and public affairs for Denver’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. How does she do it all and stay inspired? Through a combination of passion and purpose and the hope that no child ever goes to bed hungry as she did.

When did you first know that you wanted to get into politics?

It’s one of those things that I wanted to change the world, and how was I going to find my means of changing the world? It just kind of presented itself and I thought I better jump on it.

How did the opportunity present itself?

I was at a program called Emerge Colorado, which trains women to run for office. So, I researched my city where I lived and where I grew up and I realized that the gentleman sitting in the current seat [Wayne Dodge] was up for either re-election or choosing to not run. Over a course of a few meetings, he said, ‘If you run, I will support you and I won’t run.’

Was it hard knocking on doors?

I’ll never forget those first few doors at an apartment complex in my ward. I was afraid. I was just like, ‘I’m sorry to bother,’ and I think that that’s what women, a lot of women, have a problem saying is, ‘I’m sorry to bother.’ You know, you’re not bothering if you really think about it. You’re taking the time to invest in your community.

How many hours do you think you spent knocking on doors for your own campaign?

I would hit the streets every night, Monday through Sunday, from say 4 o’clock until about 7 or 8. Every night, I was out there.

How has your age been an issue?

I’ve heard every young joke in the world and I think that obviously, you need to grow up faster. I had to make sure I knew every issue, everything, every council meeting that I set foot in. I don’t have plenty of years to end world hunger. I want to end world hunger tomorrow, not in 10 years.

With your time on the council, what was your proudest achievement?

It was a movie in English with Spanish subtitles. They would bring this movie to the park and it was going to cost the city so many odd dollars, $2,500, I think. I was like four months in and I was like, ‘We’re really excited, I’m really excited for this,’ and they shot it down. I just remember sitting there thinking to myself, you’ve got to be kidding me. So, we left this council meeting and I told the city manager on my way out, I said, ‘I will find you that money so it costs our city nothing.’ Sure enough, I found the money through a local sponsor and the “Minions” came to Northglenn. It was great, and I think that that was one of the nice successes of saying, ‘Your community needs you and this is why you’re there.’

It gives you a window to see how things can get so stymied for really no good reason?

No good reason.

And how if that happens in Northglenn over “Minions,” what’s going on everywhere else?

And I think that comes to the importance of it being like, wait, not only do we need women, not only do we need people of color, not only do we need millennials, we need people who are genuinely represented on each board.

I was going to have you walk me through a typical day, but I’m guessing your days aren’t too typical right now?

I mean, a typical day I think, really, for me is, thank goodness for fitness. It’s your outlet. And beyond that for me it’s work. I enjoy being at community meetings and investing. My typical day will start at 4:30, 5 a.m. where I make it to the gym for at least an hour, hour and a half. I’ll go home and get ready and be at the office until 5, 6 o’clock. From there, Monday nights I’m in a council meeting until we end. Tonight on a Thursday night I’ll go from work to class. The remainder of the nights are dedicated to board meetings.

What do you do for fun?

That’s it. You know, I’ve lived an immensely blessed life, and it’s just about making sure that I can give to others what I’ve received in my life.

Any national ambitions?

Yeah, I definitely think that I want to pursue higher office, but I want to make sure that I have my education in line.

What is your best piece of advice that you would give any woman who’s considering running for office?

It all comes down to fight like hell. I know what it was like to go to bed hungry. To realize that I can go from a trailer park to the chambers of Northglenn and be a city council member. I think that if that’s the case in you, you have a dream and you know what you want to do, then you know that you have that fire in you to make the community and the world a better place. And that’s what you do for fun. But fight like hell. (Laughs)

