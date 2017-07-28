The Old Broad Speaks

Sex in the Age of Consent.

The US government has determined that we have to be 18 years old in order to buy cigarettes, vote, join the military, and sign any legal binding contracts. Colorado agrees with that and adds more, including a law that we must be 18 to live outside of parental supervision. Yet, no parental consent is required for a 17 year-old to legally consent to have sex. Interesting, no? Ask yourself who benefits from this hiccup in legal status.

A 17 year-old cannot legally consent to anything due to maturity, yet, is suddenly mature enough to consent to sex. And before you say that high school kids are bound to experiment anyway, keep in mind that the law allows anyone up to 10 years older to have sex with that 17 year-old. Meaning that a 27 year-old would face legal charges for providing alcohol, marijuana, or cigarettes but suffer no consequences for sex. If you claim that, of those four, sex is not addicting then ask your friends and family which of them had sex once, only just to see what it was like, and never had it again… … By the way, Colorado children as young as 15 can consent to sex with anyone within a four year age limit provided the partner is older. But let’s not stop here. It gets worse.

Legal adult males between the ages of 20 and 30 are responsible for roughly 40% of babies born to teen mothers younger than 16. Ask yourself how it’s possible for a minor, whom the law finds too immature to join the military, smoke or vote, be mature enough to give away the same body that the parents of that child are held legally responsible for in a court of law. But, there’s more.

A minor as young as 12 (mostly girls) can legally marry, and the spouse is usually 18+ years old. Before we thank our lucky stars that we’re in America, more than 160,000 minors were married to legal adults from 2000 to 2010, in the United States .

I can’t be the only person who is bothered by shady laws that allow adults to use minors for sex.