Tastemaker: Dr. Anna Ropp

Dr. Anna Ropp’s title as a professor of psychology at MSU Denver speaks to her professionalism and accomplishments, but her stylish clothing choices and colorful hair give you a glimpse of her creative side.

She discovered her sense of style through the years and admits it was something she had to attain with time. “When I was an undergraduate, actually I don’t think I had much style. I mean, I went to class in jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers everyday. And they were not stylish jeans, T-shirts and sneakers,” Ropp said. With age came confidence and the ability to express her style grew.

As for where she gets her style, she keeps an open eye everywhere she goes, noting that some of her favorite jewelry has come from a furniture store.

Ropp finds that style can be a way to take you back in time to good memories and adds a confidence to your day that you might not have without it.

She shared memories of embarrassing fashion moments that still bring laughter to her day. “In graduate school one time, I pulled out what had been an old pair of tights and a skirt that was OK with the tights. The elastic in the tights, part way through the day, gave out.” Ropp didn’t want to wear the skirt sans tights, so she fixed the problem by simply adding binder clips to hold up them up through the day.

As a professional on the other side of the classroom, she acknowledges that being a professor can affect the way she and her colleagues dress. “It is this interesting issue that professors have where we are in this setting where students are often very casual, but it’s in our professional environment and we can be judged by how we are dressed.” She finds that it’s important to maintain balance between building rapport with her students and staying in charge of the class.

She said, “I’m aware of that when I color my hair blue. Is that something that’s rapport building or is that something that challenges my authority?”

Ropp describes the psychology of fashion as something we all use to fit in with the people we want and also as something we judge others for. “We identify who is in our in group and who is in our out group by what they wear, how they look, how they express themselves. We make very quick judgments about strangers and whether we like them or not, part of that has to do with fashion choices,” Ropp said.

She explains how fashion is an expression of whom we want to be and how we want to be recognized. “Some of us are making choices to fit in because fitting in psychologically feels good.”

Her developed style is a mix of what makes her feel happy and comfortable and what’s going to express her personality best. Her passion for gender studies also informs the way she thinks about dressing. “Style could be a great way to express yourself, but it’s also a way that people can judge you; so, it goes both ways,” she stated.

Ropp says that as a cisgender women she has more of an advantage because she can express her femininity and culturally, that’s OK. She points out that some people fit into these ideas of what other people think they should look like and some people don’t, which again makes fashion decisions a place of both expression and judgment.

She says that judgment can often be harsher on women, making it more difficult for women to express themselves without fear of what society thinks. “I think it’s tough. I think our culture tells us that we are not enough. We are not enough in how we look, in how we are.” Her advice, “Don’t believe the lies.”