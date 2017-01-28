‘Split’ is a Breath of Fresh Air

I must admit, with all of the horror films that have come out, and with all of the new films flooding the theaters it is somewhat difficult to find something that makes me turn my head. Many horror films follow such simple, and yet, similar formulas. It is refreshing to see something new, a breath of fresh air, if you will.

Split, the movie, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, was an original and breath-taking stroke of genius. This movie was shot on the streets of Philadelphia. While the movie took place in a number of different locations – through its course – it really gave the audience a sense of atmosphere, wherever the cameras may have taken us.

James McAvoy did a fantastic job at capturing the personality(s) of a person who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which was once known as multiple personality disorder. From a playful child, to a caring woman, and even a stricter male character, he captured over 20 personalities with magnificent ease, and a level of believability. Aside from his remarkable acting ability, the movie was quite accurate and thorough in providing the audience with a background on what the disorder is, and how a person suffering from this disorder might function on a daily basis. From the beginning of the movie, straight until the very end, the audience had no clue what to expect, what was going on, and in some cases, exactly what personality was coming forward at that exact moment. Aside from the horror and suspense, M. Night Shyamalan also worked in a number of humorous moments, where a movie viewer could not help but sneak in a chuckle or two.

The three girls who were kidnapped at the beginning of this film, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire, (Haley Lu Richardson), and Marcia (Jessica Sula), were a phenomenal addition to this piece. A person could truly feel the horror they had experienced as they contemplated what was going to happen, and tried to plot their escape. Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) kept viewers on their seats as she relived unspeakable moments from her past, and in some ways tried to connect with the villain as she waited patiently to try to find a way out of the entire mess.

This particular film was a thrilling, suspenseful and terrifying work of art. In my opinion, it is a must see for any horror enthusiast – as well as anyone who wants to learn more about the psychological disorder.

Make sure to go and take a look at this exciting film to unfold the mysteries of the mind, and discover how this epic tale ends.