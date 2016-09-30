So you think you can mermaid?

The Mystic Mermaids has been a successful show at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium for six years. Little sea fans and their parents enjoy a fairytale so much that they forget what it takes to make the magic happen.
“I like to go to these kind of places a lot, but I have no idea how they find people to perform under water,” said Aquarium visitor Chase Laub. “I imagine it’s not an easy process.”
Laub is right. It takes quite a lot to become a mermaid. First of all, the Aquarium’s mermaids are not dry mermaids. “We get into the tank and we don’t have any masks or nose plugs or goggles. We are all open to the water,” said Maddi Troisi, a mermaid from the show.
Second, girls have to swim in saltwater with no clear vision. They free dive and have no underwater air supply or weights. While performing a 10-minute show, mermaids do everything from tricks to teaching kids to recycle.
There are many fish in the tank, including yellowtail snappers, stingrays, and even sea turtles and a guitar shark. “The animals are not dangerous by any means, but you have to remember they are wild animals,” said Brittany Whittaker, a synchronized swimming coach and a mermaid. “We have a 500-pound grouper, and if she wants to be in the front, she is going to be in the front. There is no pushing her out of the way, or touching.”
Besides the physical challenge, the training part includes memorizing a script and placements, mouthing words and relaxed acting. “Mermaids are required to know three shows and eight characters,” Whittaker said. They also have to get used to moving differently. Whittaker added that when you get in water, waving normally looks super fuzzy, so you have to do the little waves instead.
Before the training starts there is a tryout you have to pass first. Strong swimming and endurance skills are a must. You have to perform a buttery stroke for 50 yards, free dive with a heavy tail and look casual all at the same time. “It’s a hard team to join, and it’s a hard team to stay with sometimes, but it’s a lot of fun,” Whittaker said.
Most mermaids have some sort of a swimming background, but Troisi’s story is more the exception than the rule. She had a prom in the Aquarium, saw mermaids performing and decided that’s what she wanted to do as well. Troisi was never on a swim team, and had no professional training when she came for a tryout.
“It was really hard for me when I just started training. I thought, I’m going to die,” Troisi said laughing. “I was practicing to hold my breath during commercials while watching TV, and to keep myself calm because it helps to hold the breath longer.”
If you want to be a mermaid like Troisi, then be prepared not only to stay on top of your physical health but your attitude as well. “Mermaids should be positive. You de nitely need to love kids and love performing, have a good presence underwater,” Troisi said
“Practice,” Whittaker said. “We expect a lot from the start. You need to be able to come in and get things on immediately. You need to be happy because you are performing in front of the kids. No matter what’s happening in your life, you cannot be grumpy or sad. You have to be ready to make these kids’ day.”