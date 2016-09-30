So you think you can mermaid?

Second, girls have to swim in saltwater with no clear vision. They free dive and have no underwater air supply or weights. While performing a 10-minute show, mermaids do everything from tricks to teaching kids to recycle.

There are many fish in the tank, including yellowtail snappers, stingrays, and even sea turtles and a guitar shark. “The animals are not dangerous by any means, but you have to remember they are wild animals,” said Brittany Whittaker, a synchronized swimming coach and a mermaid. “We have a 500-pound grouper, and if she wants to be in the front, she is going to be in the front. There is no pushing her out of the way, or touching.”

Besides the physical challenge, the training part includes memorizing a script and placements, mouthing words and relaxed acting. “Mermaids are required to know three shows and eight characters,” Whittaker said. They also have to get used to moving differently. Whittaker added that when you get in water, waving normally looks super fuzzy, so you have to do the little waves instead.