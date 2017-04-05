The Office: Student Internship Profiles

Whether they are in the field of design, energy, global mapping, or engineering, these four employers share an eye for dedicated student interns and spot on insight into what will shape extraordinary employees following graduation. Their mission: develop practical and sophisticated skills through applied learning.

EyasSat

The concept for EyasSat Desktop Satellite Simulators was born out of the notion of human error and its often-expensive consequences. The products are meant for the classroom and are designed to give aerospace students and professionals practical, hands-on experience with space hardware before they get their hands on the real – and pricey – thing. EyasSat, Inc.’s hope is that their internship opportunity does something similar.

Gerry Murphy purchased the company in 2009 after more than three decades as an engineer in the aerospace industry. EyasSat became a father-daughter operation three years later when his daughter, Genah Murphy Burditt, joined as co-owner and COO. The duo has taken the company from a program used by the U.S. Air Force Academy to a competitive global retailer. Burditt’s background in education gave her a special appreciation for their mission to teach. “Do we want cadets, university students, touching real space flight hardware if they’ve had no experience?” she asked. “If you mess something up in that process then it’s a very costly delay.”

Burditt’s intent for Patricia Ramirez’s internship opportunity mirrored EyasSat’s applied learning goal through offering a hands-on understanding of engineering that is not abstract. As a mechanical engineering major at MSU Denver and former electrician, Ramirez’s experience in the field of engineering had been mostly equation based and theoretical before she scored her internship with EyasSat.

Ramirez is an aerospace engineer who isn’t dazzled by spacecraft. She was too absorbed in designing, testing, and assembling satellites to be impressed with finished products. “I would be more interested to see how a product comes to life than to see it work. I love to see little parts going and how everything relates to another and how this one makes one work,” she said.

Her title was the Hardware Assembly, Integration, and Testing Tech but when asked what her role was she referred to herself as Burditt’s “sidekick.” Burditt laughed and dubbed Ramirez the project lead. Her main project was the 3 DoF (degrees of freedom) air bearing. The function of the air bearing is to simulate a frictionless environment, allowing the satellite’s controller to visualize the movement of the spacecraft in all three axes. Computer aided design and apps like Solid Works helped Ramirez design dimensions and perform stress analysis before she moved on to material picking, 3D printing and testing in the physical world. The patent on the 3 DoF is currently pending and Burditt added that Ramirez’s name would be on it.

Through Burditt’s background and general love for the aerospace community – she compared astronauts to Hollywood stars – Ramirez was able to break out of what she called the “typical” engineer role. She appreciated how well rounded her position at EyasSat was and said, “It says a lot when I do have another internship that I get paid for but I’m more excited to come here.”

Ramirez was not sure what direction her degree and experience would take her in following graduation, but whether she remains in the aerospace industry or not, it was clear that she planned to shoot for the stars and find a role that allows her to cultivate the diverse talents that she collected.