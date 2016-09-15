NFL Fantasy Football Focus

Fantasy Football Start/Sit/Sleeper

By Earl Grant and Jake Howard

Welcome one, welcome all, it’s the fall and it’s time to ball! Welcome to this week’s fantasy football focus. We are proud to provide fans with weekly fantasy football tips and strategies. Our weekly rankings are provided to help you decide who to start, who to sit, and we announce our sleeper picks for every match-up.

Thursday, September 15

Jets at Bills

Jets: Start- Eric Decker

Sit- Brandon Marshall

Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa

Bills: Start- Sammy Watkins, Tyrod Taylor, Lesean McCoy

Sit- Charles Clay

Sleeper- Rod Woods

Sunday, September 18

Saints at Giants

Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Brandin Cooks, Mark Ingram

Sit- Coby Fleener

Sleeper- Michael Thomas

Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr, Eli Manning

Sit- Victor Cruz

Sleeper- Rashad Jennings

Cowboys at Redskins

Cowboys: Start- Ezekiel Elliot

Sit- Dez Bryant

Sleeper- Alfred Morris

Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed

Sit- Pierre Garcon

Sleeper- Chris Thompson

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry

Sit- Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Stills

Sleeper- Miami D/ST

Patriots: Start- Julian Edleman, Rob Gronkowski

Sit- Jimmy Garopollo

Sleeper- James White

49ers at Panthers

49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde

Sit- Vance McDonald

Sleeper- Blaine Gabbert

Panthers: Start- Cam Newton, Greg Olson

Sit- Jonathan Stewart

Sleeper- Tedd Ginn Jr.

Titans at Lions

Titans: Start- Marcus Mariota, Demarco Murray

Sit- Titans D/ST

Sleeper- Derrick Henry

Lions: Start- Ameer Abdululah, Theo Riddick

Sit- Golden Tate, D/ST

Sleeper- Marvin Jones

Chiefs at Texans

Chiefs: Start- Spencer Ware, Travis Kelce

Sit- Alex Smith

Sleeper- Charcandrick West

Texans: Start- Deandre Hopkins, Will Fuller

Sit- Lamar Miller

Sleeper- Houston D/ST

Ravens at Browns

Ravens: Start- Justin Forsett, Joe Flacco

Sit- Mike Wallace

Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.

Browns: Start- Cory Coleman

Sit- Gary Barnidge

Sleeper- Terrell Pryor

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals: Start- AJ Green, Jeremy Hill

Sit- Andy Dalton

Sleeper- Brand LaFell

Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Deangelo Williams, Ben Rothisberger

Sit- Jesse James

Sleeper- Markus Wheaton

Buccaneers at Cardinals

Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans, Jameis Winston

Sit- Doug Martin

Sleeper- Vincent Jackson

Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitgerald, Carson Palmer

Sit- Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington

Sleeper- Michael Floyd

Falcons at Raiders

Falcons: Start- Julio Jones

Sit- Matt Ryan

Sleeper- Tevin Coleman

Raiders: Start- Derreck Carr, Amari Cooper, Latavius Murray

Sit- Clive Walford

Sleeper- Michael Crabtree

Colts at Broncos

Colts: Start- T.Y. Hilton

Sit- Dwayne Allen

Sleeper- Frank Gore

Broncos: Start- CJ Anderson, Demaryius Thomas

Sit- Virgil Green

Sleeper- Emmanuel Sanders

Seahawks at Rams

Seahawks: Start- Thomas Rawls/Christine Michael

Sit- Russel Wilson

Sleeper- Tyler Lockett

Rams: Start- Todd Gurley

Sit- D/ST

Sleeper- Tavon Austin

Jaguars at Chargers

Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson

Sit- Allen Hurns

Sleeper- T.J. Yeldon

Chargers: Start- Melvin Gordon, Antonio Gates

Sit- Travis Benjamin

Sleeper- Danny Woodhead

Packers at Vikings

Packers: Start- Aaron Rodgers

Sit- Eddie Lacey

Sleeper- Randal Cobb

Vikings: Start- Adrian Peterson

Sit- Vikings D/ST

Sleeper- Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs

Monday, September 18

Eagles at Bears

Eagles: Start- Jordan Matthews, Ryan Matthews

Sit- Brent Celek

Sleeper- Carson Wentze

Bears: Start- Jeremy Langford, Alshon Jeffrey

Sit- Jay Cutler

Sleeper- Kevin White