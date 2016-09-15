NFL Fantasy Football Focus

Fantasy Football Start/Sit/Sleeper
By Earl Grant and Jake Howard
Welcome one, welcome all, it’s the fall and it’s time to ball! Welcome to this week’s fantasy football focus. We are proud to provide fans with weekly fantasy football tips and strategies. Our weekly rankings are provided to help you decide who to start, who to sit, and we announce our sleeper picks for every match-up.
Thursday, September 15
Jets at Bills
Jets: Start- Eric Decker
Sit- Brandon Marshall
Sleeper- Quincey Enunwa
Bills: Start- Sammy Watkins, Tyrod Taylor, Lesean McCoy
Sit- Charles Clay
Sleeper- Rod Woods
Sunday, September 18
Saints at Giants
Saints: Start- Drew Brees, Brandin Cooks, Mark Ingram
Sit- Coby Fleener
Sleeper- Michael Thomas
Giants: Start- Odell Beckham Jr, Eli Manning
Sit- Victor Cruz
Sleeper- Rashad Jennings
Cowboys at Redskins
Cowboys: Start- Ezekiel Elliot
Sit- Dez Bryant
Sleeper- Alfred Morris
Redskins: Start- Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed
Sit- Pierre Garcon
Sleeper- Chris Thompson
Dolphins at Patriots
Dolphins: Start- Jarvis Landry
Sit- Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Stills
Sleeper- Miami D/ST
Patriots: Start- Julian Edleman, Rob Gronkowski
Sit- Jimmy Garopollo
Sleeper- James White
49ers at Panthers
49ers: Start- Carlos Hyde
Sit- Vance McDonald
Sleeper- Blaine Gabbert
Panthers: Start- Cam Newton, Greg Olson
Sit- Jonathan Stewart
Sleeper- Tedd Ginn Jr.
Titans at Lions
Titans: Start- Marcus Mariota, Demarco Murray
Sit- Titans D/ST
Sleeper- Derrick Henry
Lions: Start- Ameer Abdululah, Theo Riddick
Sit- Golden Tate, D/ST
Sleeper- Marvin Jones
Chiefs at Texans
Chiefs: Start- Spencer Ware, Travis Kelce
Sit- Alex Smith
Sleeper- Charcandrick West
Texans: Start- Deandre Hopkins, Will Fuller
Sit- Lamar Miller
Sleeper- Houston D/ST
Ravens at Browns
Ravens: Start- Justin Forsett, Joe Flacco
Sit- Mike Wallace
Sleeper- Steve Smith Sr.
Browns: Start- Cory Coleman
Sit- Gary Barnidge
Sleeper- Terrell Pryor
Bengals at Steelers
Bengals: Start- AJ Green, Jeremy Hill
Sit- Andy Dalton
Sleeper- Brand LaFell
Steelers: Start- Antonio Brown, Deangelo Williams, Ben Rothisberger
Sit- Jesse James
Sleeper- Markus Wheaton
Buccaneers at Cardinals
Buccaneers: Start- Mike Evans, Jameis Winston
Sit- Doug Martin
Sleeper- Vincent Jackson
Cardinals: Start- David Johnson, Larry Fitgerald, Carson Palmer
Sit- Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington
Sleeper- Michael Floyd
Falcons at Raiders
Falcons: Start- Julio Jones
Sit- Matt Ryan
Sleeper- Tevin Coleman
Raiders: Start- Derreck Carr, Amari Cooper, Latavius Murray
Sit- Clive Walford
Sleeper- Michael Crabtree
Colts at Broncos
Colts: Start- T.Y. Hilton
Sit- Dwayne Allen
Sleeper- Frank Gore
Broncos: Start- CJ Anderson, Demaryius Thomas
Sit- Virgil Green
Sleeper- Emmanuel Sanders
Seahawks at Rams
Seahawks: Start- Thomas Rawls/Christine Michael
Sit- Russel Wilson
Sleeper- Tyler Lockett
Rams: Start- Todd Gurley
Sit- D/ST
Sleeper- Tavon Austin
Jaguars at Chargers
Jaguars: Start- Blake Bortles, Allen Robinson
Sit- Allen Hurns
Sleeper- T.J. Yeldon
Chargers: Start- Melvin Gordon, Antonio Gates
Sit- Travis Benjamin
Sleeper- Danny Woodhead
Packers at Vikings
Packers: Start- Aaron Rodgers
Sit- Eddie Lacey
Sleeper- Randal Cobb
Vikings: Start- Adrian Peterson
Sit- Vikings D/ST
Sleeper- Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs
Monday, September 18
Eagles at Bears
Eagles: Start- Jordan Matthews, Ryan Matthews
Sit- Brent Celek
Sleeper- Carson Wentze
Bears: Start- Jeremy Langford, Alshon Jeffrey
Sit- Jay Cutler
Sleeper- Kevin White